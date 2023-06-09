New Lexus GX to offer brand’s first hybrid for body-on-frame vehicle

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
09 June 2023

Lexus unveiled the all-new GX during a world premiere in Austin, Texas, USA. The vehicle is set to be gradually released in different regions, starting from the end of 2023.

Lexus GX prototype

A 3.5L V6 twin-turbocharged engine delivers impressive output and torque, along with class-leading towing capabilities. A 2.4L turbo-hybrid variant, a Lexus first for a body-on-frame vehicle, provides fuel efficiency without compromising on power output.

Positioned between the LX and RX, the GX is an SUV—based on the Toyota Land Cruiser—originally launched in 2002 primarily targeting the North American market featuring a body-on-frame structure. The vehicle achieves a high degree of both driving performance and interior refinement. Cumulative sales totalled approximately 540,000 units by the end of March 2023.

Marking its first redesign since its initial launch in 2002, the new GX platform (GA-F) has undergone a comprehensive overhaul. With the incorporation of the new GA-F platform shared with the LX and the inclusion of a highly efficient V6 twin-turbo engine, the vehicle’s fundamental performance has evolved.

Building upon its legacy of off-road durability, the vehicle has undergone notable advancements, combining purpose-built packages for off-road performance with the introduction of the E-KDSS system, resulting in improved traction on diverse road surfaces. In addition, the vehicle's individual components feature exceptional rigidity, coupled with the use of EPS to ensure precise and linear steering response while maintaining the signature Lexus on-road ride quality, all while preserving its genuine off-road capabilities.

Brake control technology (Multi-Terrain Select and Crawl Control) and Multi-Terrain Monitor support driving in a variety of environments. Special seats are designed to minimize head toss while driving on rough roads, thereby contributing to reduced passenger fatigue.

Posted on 09 June 2023 in Hybrids, Market Background | | Comments (1)

Comments

Bernard Harper

Really? Toyota are partying like it's 1999. This is yet another nail in their coffin. It is so out of touch you will probably never see one in reality. Good.

Posted by: Bernard Harper | 09 June 2023 at 02:47 AM

