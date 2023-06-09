Nissan adds intersection collision avoidance to its in-development lidar-based driver-assistance technology

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
09 June 2023

Nissan carried out another demonstration of its in-development LIDAR-based advanced driver-assistance technology, which now features intersection collision avoidance. An event held at a Nissan facility here showcased the technology’s ability to perform certain automatic collision-avoidance maneuvers in the more complex environment of intersections.

Development of this technology is being carried out under Nissan Ambition 2030, the company’s long-term vision. We are on course to develop collision-avoidance technology utilizing next-generation LIDAR technology by the mid-2020s. Aiming to develop future autonomous driving technologies that customers can use with peace of mind, Nissan is working to fully understand the entire range of accident scenarios by analyzing complex accidents that occur in the real world. Our efforts are aimed to substantially improve accident avoidance.

—Senior Vice President Takao Asami, head of Nissan’s Research and Advanced Engineering Division

The technology features a new control logic for intersection collision avoidance based on ground-truth perception technology utilizing next-generation lidar. It can detect an object’s speed, location, and potential risk of a collision from a lateral direction. The system is designed to respond instantly to the changing situation through such steps as emergency application of the brakes or releasing the brakes when the potential risk has been avoided.

Accidents caused by driver error at intersections can unfortunately result in significant consequences. The in-development system is therefore being designed to provide improved assistance in difficult situations through advanced sensing and decision-making capabilities.

Posted on 09 June 2023 in Autonomous driving, Driver Assistance Systems, Market Background, Sensors | | Comments (0)

