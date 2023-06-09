Lexus introduces TX 3-row SUV with three powertrain choices: ICE, HEV and PHEV

Lexus revealed its TX three-row SUV, a vehicle made specifically for the North American market. TX will be exclusively assembled by Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana (TMMI), and is the first Lexus vehicle to be assembled there.





The TX is the latest Lexus SUV to adopt the GA-K platform, which offers a low center of gravity and optimal weight distribution. To improve performance and comfort for a three-row SUV, enhancements were made to strengthen the TX’s body rigidity and minimize noise, vibration, and harshness. TX also inherits the Lexus Driving Signature fundamentals and elevates them to the next level.

For TX, welds and adhesives are included to increase the vehicle’s joint strength and rigidity through the main framework components of the chassis. In addition, the steering system and rear section were also strengthened. Along with the introduction of the rear multi-link suspension design and widened front and rear tracks, these enhancements enable the vehicle to provide the driver with an engaging experience through a direct connection to the road through the tires, precise steering and a confident brake feel.

The all-new vehicle will be offered in three powertrain options, including two electrified units: a Lexus-first 3.5L V6 plug-in hybrid and a high-performance 2.4L turbocharged hybrid powertrain.

The TX 350 (FWD/AWD) offers a responsive 2.4L turbocharged inline-4 engine for an elegant and refined driving performance, as seen on the RX and NX.

The TX 500h (DIRECT4 AWD only) offers a 2.4L turbocharged Parallel Hybrid system and is available exclusively as F SPORT Performance. This system, first introduced on the 2023 RX, is combined with DIRECT4 and Dynamic Rear Steering (DRS), which offers responsive maneuverability and enhanced vehicle stability. Previously seen on the 2023 RX and 2023 RZ, DIRECT4 is Lexus’ exclusive all-wheel drive technology that provides instant electric control to all four wheels to transform dynamic performance, working instantaneously according to driving conditions and driver intentions. During higher speed maneuvers, DRS enables the rear wheels to turn in the same direction as the front wheels to give clear, stable turning response. At slower speed, the rear wheels can seamlessly turn in the opposite direction as the front wheels for low-speed maneuverability.

The TX 550h+ (DIRECT4 AWD only) plug-in hybrid vehicle offers a Lexus-first, combining a powerful 3.5L V6 engine with DIRECT4. Guests will experience a distinctive driving experience with serene quietness, smooth acceleration, and a manufacturer projected estimated EV range rating of 33 miles. This is the first Lexus PHEV assembled in North America and this powertrain will be available at a later date.

The 2024 TX will be offered in four grades: Standard, Premium, Luxury and F SPORT Performance.

Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 is standard on 2024 TX models. The comprehensive suite of active safety equipment provides the brand’s highest level of driver support with features such as Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection, All-speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA), Road Sign Assist (RSA) and Proactive Driving Assist (PDA). These technologies are designed to help, for example, alert the driver of a pedestrian or vehicle in front of the vehicle or maintain a preset speed or following distance from a vehicle ahead.

Available Advanced Park aids in supporting safe and secure perpendicular parking/exiting and parallel parking/exiting. In addition, with an active Drive Connect trial or subscription, available Traffic Jam Assist is designed to monitor surrounding traffic in condensed, low-speed driving situations on limited access roadways and automatically move forward and brake as needed to keep a set following distance behind the preceding vehicle.

The 2024 TX 350 and 500h are expected to go on sale this fall. The 2024 TX 550h+ is expected to go on sale at a later date.

2024 TX Preliminary Specifications



