Cargill partners with Kotug to launch first electric pusher tug and barge

Cargill has partnered with Kotug International to deploy Kotug’s zero emission E-Pusher Type M and E-Barges—the world’s first fully electric pusher boat and barges—to transport cocoa beans from the Port of Amsterdam, the largest cocoa import port in the world, to Cargill’s cocoa factory in Zaandam, the Netherlands.





The KOTUG E-Pusher Series currently has three models ranging from 5.5 to 22 meters in length and a maximum depth of 0.45 to 1.35 meters resulting in a draft that is 30% less than conventional pusher tug designs. The design of the E-Pusher offers the ability to switch energy sources, varying from fossil, hydrogen, and fully electric energy. The series consists of four models to cover all the inland waterways: the E-Pusher CityBarge (for inner cities) and the E-Pusher S, M and L for larger waterways.





Animated movie of the Kotug E-Pusher type M

Pushers and barges are essential, efficient methods of delivering goods by water from Dutch ports to the Netherlands and beyond. Cargill is the first company to put into operation fully electrified pusher and barges for inland shipping, eliminating both emissions and noise pollution.