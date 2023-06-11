BYD introduces fifth brand to focus on professional and personalized new energy vehicles

BYD has introduced its fifth brand—Fang Cheng Bao—to meet the increasingly personalized needs of consumers by offering a series of unique and professional-grade new energy vehicle models.

Fang Cheng Bao is a significant addition to BYD’s diversified brand matrix, following its Dynasty series, Ocean series, Denza, and Yangwang. The vehicle lineup of Fang Cheng Bao ranges from off-road vehicles to sports cars, and its initial model, an SUV codenamed SF, is expected to launch this year.





FANG CHENG BAO Model SF

BYD says that the brand name Fang Cheng Bao translates literally as “Formula” and “Leopard” from Chinese, symbolizing the pursuit of the transformative rise and the exploration of digital realms. It blends the standards and rules of Formula with the agility and wild versatility of the Leopard, bringing out the distinctive essence of the brand and BYD’s vision of future cars and lifestyles.

Many people think that the global e-mobility transition is a revolution in the automobile industry, where vehicles powered by fossil fuels get replaced by electric cars. However, from BYD, we believe this is only a minor part of the whole transition, and a greater realm is unfolding. —Wang Chuanfu, Chairman and President of BYD

BYD envisions that Fang Cheng Bao serves as the prelude to the revolution.