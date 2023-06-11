VinFast launches VF 3 mini electric car for Vietnam market

VinFast launched the VF 3, a mini electric car model designed specifically for the Vietnam market. The VinFast VF 3 is part of the small car segment, specifically classified as a Mini car. The VF 3 represents VinFast's initial endeavor in developing a small car model designed dedicated to the distinctive characteristics and driving patterns of domestic consumers.

VinFast expects to begin accepting VF 3 orders in September 2023 and delivering in Q3 2024.





The car has an overall length of approximately 3,114 mm and features a 2-door design, a rear trunk, and sufficient interior space to accommodate up to five people. The body is compact yet tall, providing ample ground clearance and equipped with 16-inch wheels.





VinFast VF 3 will offer consumers a range of color options from which to choose, further enhancing its customization possibilities. Regarding the interior, the VF 3 is designed to be minimalist to optimize the space for five people to sit inside the car.





The VF 3 will come in two trims, Eco and Plus, and be accessibly priced for mass appeal while providing a safe, convenient, and smart transportation solution. VinFast suggests that VF 3 has the potential to become the new “national vehicle” for the Vietnamese people. It can help fulfill the car dreams of millions of families while improving living standards and serving as a powerful catalyst for the widespread adoption of electric cars in Vietnam.

VinFast has launched six electric car models in segments ranging from A to E, including VF 5 Plus, VF e34, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9.