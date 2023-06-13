ABB E-mobility expands solutions for public and fleet EV charging in N America

ABB E-mobility announced the latest additions to its North American charging portfolio, further supporting the growing needs of EV charging operations nationwide: the Terra 360, HVC360 and Terra AC Wallbox 40/80A.

ABB E-mobility’s Terra 360 all-in-one charger was designed to pack high power into a small footprint, delivering up to 360 kW of power for a full charge in less than 15 minutes. The UL-certified Terra 360 is equipped with CCS-1 in a dual-outlet configuration which can charge two vehicles simultaneously.

In addition to providing a superior public charging experience, the Terra 360 can also serve commercial fleet needs where an all-in-one footprint and power-sharing strategies are optimal.

In addition to EV growth among passenger vehicles, the operational efficiencies of light- and medium-duty commercial EVs in the US are expected to achieve total cost of ownership (TCO) parity with combustion engine vehicles by 2025, with heavy-duty trucks set to achieve similar TCO before 2030. For scaling charging infrastructure, space-constrained EV fleet charging depots require high power charging with flexible and footprint-efficient designs.

The new HVC360 power cabinet enables ultimate site design flexibility by charging up to 4 buses or trucks at the same time, being installed back-to-back, side-to-side, or along a wall, and allowing charging dispensers to be set as far as 328 feet (100 meters) from the HVC360 power cabinet itself.

Dynamic charging capability allows the HVC360 to allocate differing levels of power to each charging dispenser based on the number of vehicles plugged in or their charging requirements. With the ability to integrate multiple dispenser types on a single cabinet, from CCS to pantograph, it enables fleet operators to mix and match the ideal charging configuration for their needs.

In addition to advanced DC charging solutions, ABB E-mobility is offering the high-output Terra AC Wallbox 40/80A which can be configured to provide from 9.6 to 19.2 kW of output power, making it suited for light- and medium- duty commercial vehicle fleets which have larger batteries.





This UL-rated and Energy Star-certified AC charger is equipped with a J1772 Type 1 connector for universal EV charging, and CTEP certification for the screen display version supporting revenue-grade metering. The charger also features multiple internet connectivity and authentication options, including OCPP 1.6J, and has dedicated apps for fast commissioning as well as managing charging sessions and usage—all delivering seamless integration into any commercial facility or outdoor depot.

Combined, these new offerings for North America build upon ABB E-mobility's EV charging technologies which thousands of facilities, public charging sites, fleet operations and transit depots have integrated into their e-mobility operations for more than a decade.

ABB E-mobility was an early entrant in EV charging in North America, delivering its first DC fast charger more than 11 years ago in the US, and continues to provide industry-leading charging systems across the country—including the first public CCS1 charger in 2013, the first 150 kW charging system installed in 2017, and the first 350 kW charging systems opened to the public in 2018.

Most recently, ABB E-mobility announced the start of US manufacturing for its NEVI-enabled Terra 184 and Terra DC Wallbox products, which meet a variety of US domestic preference rules including the Federal Highway Administration's Buy America Act.

ABB E-mobility has sold more than one million EV chargers across more than 85 markets, including more than 50,000 DC fast chargers.