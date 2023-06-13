DOE to award up to $60M for advanced battery R&D consortium

The US Department of Energy (DOE) will award up to $60 million for the creation of an Advanced Battery R&D Consortium (DE-FOA-0002965) to convene major manufacturers of electric drive vehicles in the US, universities, National Laboratory partners, mineral and material suppliers, and other key battery stakeholders to address critical battery needs for the next phase of widescale EV commercialization. (Earlier post.)

This consortium is to address priorities critical for the next phase of wide scale EV commercialization including cost-positive recycling of battery components; use of earth abundant materials (i.e., less or no nickel and cobalt); development of BLI (Beyond Lithium Ion) chemistries—meaning those using a Li metal anode; and further development of a US domestic supply chain for plug-in electric vehicle (PEV) battery components.

In addition, significant improvements to the performance of existing technologies are of interest, including but not limited to, better low temperature performance, more abuse tolerance, and better fast charge acceptance.

The R&D projects solicited through the consortium should focus on high-power batteries, high-energy batteries, and ultracapacitors for automobile, medium and/or heavy-duty vehicular applications. Each project selected by the consortium as subawardees will be managed by technical experts from the consortium’s key stakeholders.

Cost Share for selected domestic subawardees resulting from projects under Funding Opportunities issued by the consortium will be based on the type of technology proposed:





Where appropriate, the consortium will iterate and/or develop new battery targets.

DOE anticipates that one to two awards will be made to one or more consortia, which will select projects as subrecipients/awardees. DOE will have substantial involvement in the cooperative agreement.