EVgo plans to expand NACS deployments; follows Ford, GM NACS announcements

EVgo, one of the US’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), will be adding Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) connectors to the EVgo fast charging network across the country following the recent announcements by Ford (earlier post) and General Motors (GM) (earlier post) that they will be adding NACS to their EVs starting some time in 2025.

EVgo first deployed integrated Tesla connectors in 2020, and with the recently announced expansion of the number of automakers using the NACS connector, we are excited to announce that we will also be integrating NACS connectors on the EVgo network in future deployments as well as on some existing chargers. As a first mover in EV charging, EVgo has a history of delivering for all EV drivers, evolving from CHAdeMO only to CHAdeMO and CCS, and now CHAdeMO, CCS, and NACS through both integrated connectors and Tesla to CCS adapters. We believe these developments will help to accelerate EV adoption rates and sales, which in turn will spur throughput growth on EVgo’s network. —Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo

Separately, the CharIN association noted that “some” of its CharIN North America members are interested in adopting the North America Charging Standard (NACS) form factor. However, the association said: