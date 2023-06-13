EVgo plans to expand NACS deployments; follows Ford, GM NACS announcements
13 June 2023
EVgo, one of the US’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), will be adding Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) connectors to the EVgo fast charging network across the country following the recent announcements by Ford (earlier post) and General Motors (GM) (earlier post) that they will be adding NACS to their EVs starting some time in 2025.
EVgo first deployed integrated Tesla connectors in 2020, and with the recently announced expansion of the number of automakers using the NACS connector, we are excited to announce that we will also be integrating NACS connectors on the EVgo network in future deployments as well as on some existing chargers.
As a first mover in EV charging, EVgo has a history of delivering for all EV drivers, evolving from CHAdeMO only to CHAdeMO and CCS, and now CHAdeMO, CCS, and NACS through both integrated connectors and Tesla to CCS adapters. We believe these developments will help to accelerate EV adoption rates and sales, which in turn will spur throughput growth on EVgo’s network.—Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo
Separately, the CharIN association noted that “some” of its CharIN North America members are interested in adopting the North America Charging Standard (NACS) form factor. However, the association said:
Customers and the EV industry need trustworthy open charging standards to ensure confidence in the availability, reliability, safety, and adaptability of the standard over time. NACS should be submitted to standards bodies to unify the charging standards market in North America.
CharIN is pleased that NACS is using DIN 70121 and ISO 15118 protocols based on power line communication (PLC) enabling CCS functionality. These protocols were created for CCS but are versatile communication standards that could help build bridges across all charging standards in North America. These standards are also deeply rooted in CharIN membership and activities.
Like the process for the Megawatt Charging System, CharIN will work to convene an open task force to align requirements with the goal of submitting NACS to the standardization process. An open standardization process ensures proper peer review of the technology and the ability of all interested parties to contribute to the development of this standard.
