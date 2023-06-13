Ford opens Cologne EV Center; annual capacity of 250,000+ EVs

Ford opened the Cologne Electric Vehicle Center, a hi-tech production facility in Germany that will build Ford’s new generation of electric passenger vehicles. Ford transformed its historic plant in Niehl, Cologne—first founded in 1930—as part of a $2-billion investment.





Designed to be highly efficient, the 125-hectare site is equipped with a brand-new production line, battery assembly and tooling and automation, enabling an annual production capacity of 250,000+ EVs.

Following the successes of Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit and F-150 Lightning, Ford recently unveiled its fourth EV globally, the electric Explorer, which will be the first electric vehicle to be produced in Cologne, followed by a second electric vehicle, a sports crossover.

The Cologne EV Center will be Ford’s first carbon-neutral assembly plant to open globally and supports the company’s commitment to reach carbon neutrality across its entire European footprint of facilities, logistics and direct suppliers by 2035.

At the core of the Cologne EV Center are digital advancements that connect machines, vehicles and workers. Implementing self-learning machines, autonomous transport systems and big data management in real time are integral to improve the efficiency of the production processes and get better over time, targeting high quality.

New cognitive and collaborative robots, and augmented reality solutions will support employees and are intended to increase efficiencies and data exchange with other plants to share experiences in real time.

To achieve carbon-neutrality, Ford will reduce the use of energy and emissions in the plant by the installation of new processes, machinery, and technologies. All electricity and natural gas required to operate the facility is carbon neutral based on being 100% certified renewable electricity and biomethane.

The heat required to warm the facility and processes is carbon-neutral, as the local energy provider will offset the corresponding emissions from the assembly plant on behalf of Ford. The heat is generated by an external power plant and waste incineration plant and provided through a dedicated steam network to Ford.

The local energy provider plans to reduce its operating emissions for this heat delivery by approximately 60% in 2026 and then eliminate these emissions completely by 2035. Once fully operational, Ford Cologne’s EV Center will be independently certified as carbon neutral. This independent certification will be audited and reconciled on a regular basis against purchasing high quality carbon offsets for any remaining emissions.

The technological upgrade of the Ford Cologne EV Center is accompanied by an ecological improvement of biodiversity and the ecological balance of the existing factory greenspace. Installed measures include a new perennial forb vegetation, change of ecologically poor grass areas to wildflower meadows and insect hotels as well as bat and bird habitats.