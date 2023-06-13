GM investing $632M in Fort Wayne Assembly for future ICE truck production

General Motors plans to invest $632 million in Fort Wayne Assembly to prepare the plant for production of the next-generation internal combustion engine (ICE) full-size light-duty trucks. This investment will enable the company to strengthen its industry-leading full-size truck business.





This investment will support new conveyors, tooling and equipment in the plant’s body and general assembly areas.

Product details and timing related to GM’s future trucks are not being released at this time.

The announcement brings GM’s US manufacturing and parts distribution facility investment commitments to more than $31.6 billion since 2013.

This investment bolsters GM’s US manufacturing operations, which include more than 50 assembly, stamping, propulsion and component plants and parts distribution centers nationwide. It also highlights the company’s intent to continue providing customers a strong portfolio of ICE vehicles for years to come.

Fort Wayne builds the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500. The 2023 Chevrolet Silverado was the best-selling retail full-size light-duty pickup in 2022, based on S&P Global Mobility 2022 CYE US new vehicle registrations using GM custom retail registration type.

GM has announced nearly $2 billion in investments for Fort Wayne Assembly and more than $2.8 billion in Indiana manufacturing operations since 2013.