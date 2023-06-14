Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul will premiere as series-production eActros 600 in October

Mercedes-Benz Trucks will be presenting the series version of the previous eActros LongHaul on 10 October 2023, with a new design and the new name of eActros 600 as a world premiere. The designation 600 is derived from the battery capacity in kilowatt hours—as in the eActros 300/400 for distribution haulage.

The high battery capacity and a new, particularly efficient electric drive axle developed in-house enable a range of around 500 kilometers without intermediate charging.

With its low energy consumption, the eActros 600 is intended to be the most economical long-haul truck from Mercedes-Benz Trucks for customers compared to the conventional diesel Actros. The manufacturer expects that the e-truck will significantly accelerate the far-reaching transformation of road freight transport towards CO 2 -neutral drives.

Since the first appearance of the electric truck as a concept prototype at the IAA Transportation 2022, further test vehicles have been built at the Mercedes-Benz plant Wörth, with central components coming from the Mercedes-Benz plants Mannheim, Kassel and Gaggenau. Prototypes of the vehicle were put through their paces during winter testing in Finland at the beginning of the year. A fleet of around fifty prototype vehicles is currently being built, which is also planned to go into practical testing with the first customers in the next step. At the same time, the four plants are intensively preparing for series production of the eActros 600 or important components. Series production of the e-truck is planned for 2024.

The eActros 600 will be produced on the existing assembly line at the Wörth production plant, parallel to and flexibly alongside the trucks to be equipped with a diesel drive. The electric drive components will also be installed at that site.

The e-axle, high-voltage batteries and the front box, a complex technology module, are mounted in several production steps. Once all high-voltage components have been installed, the entire system is put into operation and the truck is ready to go.

In order to prepare optimally for series production, the production start-up team works closely with the developers. This ensures that the experience gained from the construction of the prototypes is incorporated into the further development of the vehicle. Currently, the prototype vehicles are being built on the assembly line as close to series production as possible.

The Mercedes-Benz plantMannheim, the leading plant for commercial vehicle engines, draws on the more than 25 years of experience of the site-based Competence Center for Emission-Free Mobility (KEM) and focuses on battery technologies and high-voltage systems. What is known as the front box is being built for the eActros 600 in Mannheim—both in the prototype phase and in subsequent series production.

It is a complex, assembly-intensive module for battery-powered vehicles with which the former installation space of the combustion engine is used efficiently. Several control units, high-voltage components as well as the electric air compressor are brought together in the front box. The assembly of all individual components, from frame preparation to the high-voltage tests of these units, is carried out at the Mercedes-Benz Mannheim plant.

The Mercedes-Benz Gaggenau plant, which specializes in heavy-duty commercial vehicle transmissions, is currently developing into a competence center for electric drive components. Since 2021, important parts for the electric axle of the eActros 300/400 for distribution haulage and the eEconic have been manufactured in Gaggenau. Essential components of the new e-axle generation which will propel the eActros 600 will also be produced in Gaggenau—currently still on a prototype level, then later in series production.

These are mainly mechanical parts, similar to the ones Gaggenau has been producing for vehicles with conventional powertrains for many years: Transmission components such as shafts and gears as well as housing parts, which Gaggenau delivers to Kassel, where the complete assembly of the axle and transmission components takes place.

The e-axles are assembled at the Mercedes-Benz Kassel plant, the competence center for conventional axles and electric drive systems. The new e-axle generation for the eActros 600 was specially developed for use in long-distance haulage. It has a number of technical innovations for higher performance and efficiency. Its architecture is also based on a system designed for 800 volts instead of 400 volts.

The Kassel plant is currently in the prototype phase of e-axle assembly for the eActros 600. For the start of series production, a new assembly line will be created, including test and inspection stations for the functional and safety-related features. As is the case with the e-axle, which is currently used in the eActros 300/400 and eEconic, and which is already manufactured in Kassel, the common parts principle also applies to the new generation.

This means that the body axle as well as the wheel end and brake components originate from the conventional axle, which the Kassel plant has been manufacturing for over two decades. The components are produced in a highly flexible manner on the conventional assembly line, so that the plant can vary between conventional and electric axles depending on the order situation.

Three battery packs provide the eActros 600 with an installed total capacity of more than 600 kWh in series production and two electric motors as part of the new e-axle generate a continuous output of 400 kW as well as a peak output of over 600 kW. In addition to the tractor unit, Mercedes-Benz Trucks will also produce rigid variants of the eActros 600 right at market launch.

This will offer customers numerous other possible use cases in fully electric transport. Development engineers at Mercedes-Benz Trucks are designing the eActros 600 so that the vehicle and its components meet the same durability requirements as a comparable conventional heavy long-distance Actros. That means 1.2 million kilometers on the road over a period of ten years.

The batteries used in the eActros 600 employ lithium-iron phosphate cell technology (LFP). These are characterized, above all, by a long service life and more usable energy. The developers of Mercedes-Benz Trucks aim for the batteries of the production eActros 600 to be capable of being charged from 20 to 80 percent in well under 30 minutes at a charging station with an output of about one megawatt.