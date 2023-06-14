GM, Samsung SDI to build $3B battery plant in Indiana

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced plans to bring a more than $3 billion EV battery cell plant to St. Joseph County, creating 1,700 manufacturing jobs. The new battery cell plant, a joint venture between General Motors and Samsung SDI (earlier post), is scheduled to begin operations in 2026.

GM and Samsung SDI, which announced their joint venture in April, will build the plant just east of New Carlisle at Larrison Boulevard and Indiana 2 to supply GM’s growing EV production needs. GM plans to install more than 1 million units of annual EV capacity in North America in 2025 and accelerate from there.

The new facility will house production lines to build nickel-rich prismatic and cylindrical cells and is expected to help increase the accessibility and affordability of EVs. Once complete, the plant will have more than 30 GWh of capacity.

Construction of the battery plant is planned to begin within the next year and support more than 1,000 jobs during the build. The companies plan to start production in New Carlisle in 2026.

GM has a considerable presence in Indiana with five facilities across the state that employ more than 5,700 Hoosiers. The company recently announced plans to invest $632 million in its Fort Wayne Assembly to expand operations and upgrade equipment to support its growing full-size truck business. GM also announced plans to invest $491 million to expand and upgrade its Marion, Indiana, facility to support its growing EV production.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation is working with GM and Samsung SDI to finalize a performance-based incentive offer to support the joint venture’s investment and job creation plans. St. Joseph County, Indiana Michigan Power, and Northern Indiana Public Service Company offered additional incentives.