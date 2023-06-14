Nyobolt partners with Callum to showcase ultra-fast charging niobium-based battery in Elise-inspired EV

Nyobolt, the developer of ultra-fast charging niobium-based battery technology (earlier post) has partnered with UK designer Callum to showcase its advanced battery technology in an Elise-inspired electric sports car that can charge in six minutes.





Targeting an industry solution to charging, battery materials supply and degradation, Nyobolt revealed new battery technology that is smaller, lighter and faster to charge. In the Nyobolt EV, set to weigh close to one tonne, this translates into a 35kWh battery that is capable of fully charging in just six minutes with existing charging infrastructure, delivering a range of up to 250 km. Additionally, the battery has been tested for more than 2,000 fast charging cycles without significant performance loss.

Nyobolt’s ready-to-deploy technology, which will go into production in early 2024, delivers this through a proven 10C (six-minute) charge lithium-ion technology that is capable of immediate application and rapid scale-up. This breakthrough translates to a nimbler, more efficient EV with a lower up-front cost, lower running costs and lower use of scarce raw material.

CALLUM’s engineering department is responsible for bringing the design to life, developing the new carbon fibre bodywork that accurately reflects the design vision, along with front and rear lamps and bespoke 19" wheels. It will also undertake the integration of the Nyobolt battery pack, high voltage powertrain components and systems, and cooling system design, as well as developing a bespoke electrical harness for the first engineering prototype that will shortly follow.



