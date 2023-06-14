Merchants Fleet to purchase 12,500 Ram ProMaster electric vans

Merchants Fleet will become a key commercial customer of the all-new Ram ProMaster electric van (EV) that debuts later this year. The fleet management company entered an agreement with Stellantis calling for the purchase of 12,500 Ram ProMaster EVs over the next several years.

The all-new Ram ProMaster EV will be the first fully electric van offered in North America from Stellantis and the Ram brand.

As the fastest-growing fleet management company in North America, Merchants Fleet is recognized throughout the industry for its innovative approach, including a suite of industry-first services that focus on flexibility. This announcement underscores Merchants’ electrification leadership position, while the additional inventory from Stellantis will allow Merchants to provide fleet managers with an extensive selection of short- and long-term EV leasing options, allowing them to pilot flexible new solutions to meet the evolving needs of their fleets.

The Merchants Fleet agreement follows a previous announcement that Amazon will be the first commercial customer for the new Ram ProMaster EV. Stellantis and Amazon will be putting thousands of ProMaster EVs on the road every year. Ram will have additional ProMaster EV commercial/fleet customer announcements in the coming months.

Ram ProMaster EV is a critical part of Ram’s electrification journey and is significant contribution to the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to lead the way the world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions. Ram recently introduced the all-new Ram 1500 REV battery-electric vehicle, which arrives in 2024. Ram will offer electrified solutions in the majority of its segments by 2025 and in all of its segments no later than 2030.

Ram ProMaster EV is the first of 26 new electric commercial-vehicle launches that will contribute to reaching a 40% zero-emission mix by the end of the decade.