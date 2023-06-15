bp to use Honeywell’s Ecofining technology in 5 SAF projects in US, Australia and Europe

Honeywell recently announced that bp selected Honeywell’s Ecofining technology to help support the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at five bp facilities across the globe.

Honeywell UOP Ecofining technology will be installed at the following bp sites: Cherry Point refinery in Blaine, Washington; Rotterdam II refinery in Rotterdam, Netherlands; Lingen refinery in Lower Saxony, Germany; Castellón de la Plana refinery in Castellón, Spain; and Kwinana Oil refinery in Kwinana, Australia.

Ecofining is a proven, ready-now technology, and its simplified design provides bp a capital and cost-efficient solution to increase bp SAF production from renewable feeds. It will help bp achieve its aim to supply 20% of the SAF market globally by 2030.

SAF produced from Honeywell’s Ecofining technology is certified for use according to international standards. It can be used as a drop-in replacement without engine modifications and currently can be used in blends of up to 50% with the remainder as conventional (fossil-based) jet fuel.

Demand for Ecofining has more than doubled in the last two years, and Honeywell has now licensed 35 Ecofining plants around the world with a total production capacity in excess of 400,000 barrels per day. Honeywell helped pioneer SAF production with its Ecofining process, which has been used to produce SAF commercially since 2016.v —Lucian Boldea, president and CEO of Honeywell Performance Materials and Technologiesv

Honeywell now offers solutions across a range of feedstocks to meet the rapidly growing demand for renewable fuels, including SAF. In addition to Honeywell UOP Ecofining, Honeywell’s renewable fuels portfolio includes Ethanol to Jet technology and the recently announced Honeywell UOP eFining, which converts green hydrogen and carbon dioxide into e-fuels.