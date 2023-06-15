FedEx Express Canada launches first 50 BrightDrop all-electric vehicles

FedEx Express Canada welcomed its first 50 BrightDrop Zevo 600 electric delivery vehicles at an event in Toronto. The introduction of BrightDrop’s electric vans into the FedEx fleet in Canada is an important step in the company’s goal to transform its entire parcel pickup and delivery (PUD) fleet to all-electric, zero-tailpipe emissions vehicles by 2040.





BrightDrop Zevo 600 in Toronto

This initial fleet of 50 electric vehicles (EVs) will service Toronto, Montreal, and Surrey. FedEx Express Canada plans to expand its EV fleet footprint as additional charging infrastructure is implemented at FedEx locations across the country.

Powered by General Motors’ (GM) Ultium Platform, the AWD Zevo 600 is designed for last-mile deliveries, with an estimated range of up to 400 kilometers (249 miles) on a full charge. Supported payload is 1,460 lbs, and cargo volume is 615 ft3.

These 50 EVs are part of a larger agreement between FedEx and BrightDrop that will see FedEx incorporate 2,500 total vehicles across FedEx operations in the coming years, including more than 400 vehicles that are already in operation in Southern California.

To support the new vehicle technology, FedEx is installing charging infrastructure across its Canadian facilities, including the 80 charging stations the company has already installed in the three EV launch markets.

The company plans for 50% of its global PUD vehicle purchases to be electric by 2025, rising to 100% of purchases by 2030.

BrightDrop is manufacturing the Zevo 600s at GM’s CAMI Assembly plant in Ontario. (Earlier post.) GM invested nearly CAN$1 billion to convert CAMI into Canada’s first large-scale EV factory. CAMI reopened in December 2022 with the first Zevo 600 rolling off the assembly line after a seven-month retooling, the fastest plant conversion in GM’s history.