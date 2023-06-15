Prelithiation technology company Nanoscale Components enters new growth phase with move to new facility; testing equipment for GWh-scale deployment

Nanoscale Components, a developer of electrochemical prelithiation technology, is tripling its existing space and preparing for testing its latest equipment, which is designed for gigawatt-hour scale deployment.

Prelithiation involves preloading the anode material with lithium prior to assembling the battery, as opposed to the conventional process of intercalating Li ions into the electrode material during the initial charge-discharge cycles of the assembled battery.

Prelithiation is accomplished by exposing the anode material to lithium sources or compounds, allowing lithium ions to intercalate into the electrode structure. The prelithiated electrode material is then used during battery assembly.

Electrochemical prelithiation enables cell manufacturer to produce lithium-ion cells with higher energy density, longer cycle life and reduced cell impedance, all while reducing cost and carbon footprint.

Nanoscale says that its process is effective with a range of anode materials, from pure graphite to the world’s most advanced silicon materials.

The larger facility will allow Nanoscale to expand its operations and demonstrate to customers its latest roll-to-roll technology, automated for 7 x 24 operation.

Nanoscale’s electrochemical process is the only safe, scalable and low-cost prelithiation technology, the company says. Compared to known hazardous Li-metal prelithiation methods, Nanoscale’s roll-to-roll process uses a safe, low-cost Li-salt. To date, Nanoscale has delivered pilot line roll-to-roll equipment and will soon be deploying its latest large-scale equipment.