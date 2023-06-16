PHEV version of new VW Tiguan to have electric range of up to 100 km

As part of final test drives, the Volkswagen brand is announcing the first details of its currently best-selling model. The third generation of the new Tiguan will be available with a newly developed active suspension control system and full-size features such as HD Matrix headlights. It is based on the new generation of the modular transverse matrix, MQB evo.





With plug-in hybrid drive, the new Tiguan will achieve electric ranges of up to 100 kilometers in the future. The world premiere will take place in autumn, and the bestseller will be launched on the market in 2024.

The Tiguan has been the Volkswagen brand’s best-selling model worldwide for years, with more than 7.4 million units sold since the launch in autumn 2007.

Volkswagen has further developed the modular transverse matrix for the new Tiguan; the new generation is called MQB evo.

State-of-the-art technology components interact perfectly in the MQB evo: a new generation of plug-in hybrid drives with electric ranges of up to 100 kilometres, probably the best active chassis control in its segment, premium interior quality and an equally new and intuitive infotainment system deliver what drivers expect from Volkswagen. —Kai Grünitz, Member of the Brand Board of Management responsible for Technical Development

With MQB evo, different drive types are possible for the Tiguan. It will be offered with turbodiesel engines (TDI), turbocharged gasoline engines (TSI), mild hybrid turbocharged gasoline engines (eTSI) and plug-in hybrid systems (eHybrid).

The electric range of the new plug-in hybrid drives has been increased to up to 100 kilometers compared with the predecessors, depending on equipment. In addition, AC charging will be faster in all eHybrid versions, and DC charging will also be possible as standard for the first time.

The Tiguan will be offered exclusively with an automated shift gearbox (DSG). Like on the Volkswagen ID. models, the gear position is now changed by means of a steering column switch on the right of the steering wheel with a self-explanatory operating principle. The switch is turned forwards to “D” to drive forwards and backwards to “R” to reverse, while the parking brake is activated by pressing the side of the switch. In addition, paddle shifters are available behind the steering wheel.

Other new features include: