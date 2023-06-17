Mobilize launching first commercial V2G service starting in 2024 with Renault 5; France, Germany and UK initially

To accompany the Renault 5 launch, Mobilize, a Renault Group brand, is launching the Mobilize V2G service in partnership with The Mobility House, giving Renault 5 owners the ability to save on their home charging, reduce their overall electricity bill by feeding power from the vehicle back into their home and selling power back to the grid, opt for carbon-neutral electricity and therefore play a role in the energy transition.

In addition to reinjecting electricity into the power grid, the bidirectional charger supports a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function for powering electrical appliances directly from the car. With a Renault-designed adapter connected to the vehicle’s charging socket, the future electric Renault 5 can provide the same energy output as a 220-volt power outlet.

Mobilize V2G will also be available on future Renault electric vehicles.

The Mobilize V2G service builds off four complementary components:

A bidirectional on-board charger incorporating V2G technology, available on Renault’s future electric vehicles, starting with Renault 5.

The Mobilize Powerbox. Developed by the Software République (Orange, Renault Group, STMicroelectronics, and Thales) along with their technology partner IoTecha Corp, the Mobilize Powerbox terminal communicates with the car and the cloud to determine whether it should recharge the battery or send power back to the grid depending on battery charging needs, domestic needs, and incentives from the energy market and power grid. Made at the LACROIX electronics assembly plant in Beaupréau-en-Mauges (Maine-et-Loire, western France), the power of the bidirectional terminal will sit between 7 kW and 22 kW, and it will be compatible with all electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle.

A Mobilize electricity contract, provided by The Mobility House, which guarantees carbon-neutral electricity and serves to monetize energy injected back into the grid through automated bidirectional charging management.

A smartphone app used to program bidirectional charging, simply by setting the time when the vehicle is going to be used next and the desired battery level.

The Mobility House is already using the same technology stack as included in the Mobilize V2G service to facilitate smart charging programs, vehicle-to-building (V2B), and V2G pilots in the United States, and will expand similar offerings to more segments and regions throughout North America.

Renault 5. The Renault 5 is based on—and is the first use of—the new CMF-B EV platform. The platform has taken 70% of the parts featured on the CMF-B platform used for Clio and Captur. Compared to ZOE, the CMF-B EV platform is 30% cheaper to manufacture.

The new modular platform is easier to make, develop, and optimize the performance of next-generation B-segment electric vehicles. The advantages of the new design mean that a new generation of electric vehicles can be created, with adjustable tracks and wheelbase to allow for different body types and styles.

The electric motor on the future electric Renault 5 will be based on the tried-and-tested electrically excited synchronous motor used primarily on the ZOE and Megane E-Tech electric. Not only does it boast better output than a permanent-magnet motor, but it also requires no rare-earth metals meaning that large-scale production costs and the environmental impact are both lower.

The engine will benefit from a new internal architecture, combining three main components: