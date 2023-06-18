Customcells launches development partnership with OneD Battery Sciences for BEV cells

Silicon nanotechnologies company OneD Battery Sciences (earlier post) and Germany-based battery developer Customcells (earlier post) have entered into a strategic, project-based partnership. The companies have agreed to optimize, manufacture, and deliver BEV prototype cells to a global automotive manufacturer in an initial joint project.

Currently, most electric vehicles are either too expensive for the broad mass of customers or their range is too limited. The reasons for this are the limited energy density and the high cost of batteries.

OneD Battery Sciences aims to remove these two hurdles to e-mobility with its SINANODE technology. Silicon added to battery anodes is the key, as it has been a promising material that can hold ten times as many ions per weight as graphite. However, experiments with silicon have long been beset with technical problems. OneD says that its multi-patented developments eliminate these problems, culminating today in the SINANODE technology.

SINANODE graphite-silicon composite anodes allow a four-fold increase in charging speed while simultaneously reducing the cost of e-car batteries. As a result, smaller and less expensive batteries will be possible.

Customcells is now supporting OneD in the industrialization of cells with SINANODE technology on a large scale.