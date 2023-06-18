MOL makes strategic investment in Ascension Clean Energy; hydrogen-ammonia production facility
MOL Clean Energy, US, LLC (MCE), a 100% subsidiary of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), and Clean Hydrogen Works, LLC (CHW) announced MCE as a Joint Venture shareholder in Ascension Clean Energy (ACE), a proposed $7.5-billion, clean hydrogen-ammonia production and export facility in Ascension Parish, Louisiana. (Earlier post.)
Other shareholders are CHW, Denbury Carbon Solutions., a carbon solutions provider with more than two decades of successfully managing carbon dioxide (CO2), and Hafnia, one of the world’s leading oil product tanker owners and operators.
Expected to produce 7.2 million metric tons of clean hydrogen-ammonia annually, ACE will help meet the rapidly emerging demand for affordable, secure, and low-carbon fuels and feedstock around the world. This clean energy will help decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors including power generation, bunker fuel, heavy transportation, steel processing and industrial applications.
As one of the world's largest shipping companies, MOL is well-positioned to help develop safe, sustainable, and efficient solutions to ship ACE’s clean hydrogen-ammonia to emerging clean energy markets across the globe.
ACE is committed to achieving among the world’s lowest lifecycle carbon intensity by capturing up to 98 percent of CO2 emissions from its processes, as well as actively managing upstream CO2 and methane emissions.
Project majority shareholder, Clean Hydrogen Works (CHW), is a sustainability-focused, commercially oriented project developer with experience in developing integrated energy value chains.
