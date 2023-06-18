Nidec and Embraer to form JV to develop electric propulsion system for aerospace

Japan’s Nidec Corporation and Brazil’s Embraer agreed to establish a joint venture company, called Nidec Aerospace LLC, to develop electric propulsion systems for the aerospace sector. To be unveiled at the 54th biennial Paris Air Show this week, the JV aims to unlock new opportunities by providing an agnostic portfolio of products and services worldwide, driven initially by the growth of the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry.

Nidec Corporation, the world’s leading comprehensive motor manufacturer, will be backed by Embraer’s more than 50-year history of complementary aerospace experience to design, certify, produce, and commercialize next-generation electric propulsion systems based on well-proven technologies suitable for powering more efficient and greener aircraft models.

The JV will develop and manufacture the electric propulsion system for electric Vertical Take-Off Landing (eVTOL) vehicles, with the aim of providing the system to non-eVTOL vehicles in the future.

Nidec Aerospace will be jointly owned, with Nidec owning a 51% share and Embraer the remaining 49%. The headquarters, located at Nidec Motor Corporation (NMC) in St. Louis, Missouri will be supported by both companies’ existing industrial footprint in Brazil and Mexico.

The JV’s Electric Propulsion System launch-customer will be the eVTOL manufacturer of Eve Air Mobility.

The JV remains subject to antitrust approvals, other possible regulatory approvals, and customary closing conditions, as well as both companies’ approval in board of directors. The companies expect their transaction to close at the second half of 2023.