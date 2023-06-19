Airbus invests in Venus Aerospace; liquid-propellant rotating detonating rocket engine

Airbus Ventures has invested in Venus Aerospace, a Houston-based hypersonic flight startup seeking to enable cost-effective one-hour global transport. Venus has developed—as part of a technology portfolio aimed at producing its envisioned Stargazer hypersonic aircraft—a liquid-propellant rotating detonation rocket engine (RDRE) with a double-digit percentage increase in efficiency over standard regular engines.

Venus has been awarded contracts with NASA and US Defense Agencies to accelerate the development and transition of its RDRE technology to enhance existing government missions. The company’s advancements can also enable more efficient travel in and through space.

RDRE concepts have been studied since the early 1960s, largely focused on gaseous mixtures as fuel. (Earlier post.) One limitation hampering earlier developments was the availability of sufficient instrumentation. RDRE technology is now gaining more interest due to the potential for increased performance and to the availability of lower-cost, higher-capability instrumentation. (Heister et al., 2022)

(A session last week at AIAA 2023 (PGC-2/HSABP-8) explored progress on operability and performance evaluation of RDEs/RDREs.)

We are thrilled to welcome Sassie, Andrew, and the entire Venus team into the Airbus Ventures portfolio. In the world of RDREs, their pioneering approach—designing, building, and demonstrating the first liquid, storable-propellant fueled rotating detonation rocket engine—unlocks advanced aircraft capabilities and opens new vistas on our whole planetary system. Venus’ compact, low mass, high efficiency engine capability will have an immediate impact on lunar and martian landers, space mobility and logistics, and deep space mission proposals. Here on Earth today, we will see unprecedented performance gains for drones of all kinds, and more practical and faster-than-anticipated opportunities for ultra-high-speed passenger and cargo rocket plane flights. —Airbus Ventures Managing Partner Thomas d’Halluin

With the strong support of Airbus Ventures now joining our investor syndicate, our next round will let Venus take the final step from lab to prototype as we fly our drone to Mach 3 under RDRE power. This will include long-duration engine runs this summer at Spaceport Houston, as well as the design, build, and flight of our drone with the broader Venus team and our incredible partners. —Dr. Andrew Duggleby, CTO and co-founder

In Spring 2022, the company raised its $20-million Series A, led by Prime Movers Lab, to fund engine development and subscale initial flight testing for building its Mach 9 hypersonic drone and Mach 9 spacecraft, both capable of one-hour global travel.

