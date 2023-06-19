Maersk purchases 25 Volvo FH Electric trucks for container transports in Germany

Maersk has purchased 25 Volvo FH Electric trucks in Germany. This strategic investment highlights the company’s commitment to decarbonizing global logistics and to becoming a net-zero company by 2040 across all business areas and all modes of transport.

Volvo’s FH Electric offers battery capacities from 180 - 540 kWh (2-6 battery packs), supporting a range of up to 300 km (4x2 tractor trailer). Configured with 2-3 electric motors and the I-Shift gearbox, the FH Electric can deliver up to 330-490 kW continuous power.

The first two units are planned to be delivered by Volvo Trucks in Q4 2023, the last in Q1 2024. The purchase of fully electric trucks is supported by the German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport with more than €4.3 million. Maersk is currently also looking into setting up charging infrastructure with green electricity for the own e-truck fleet at its warehouses in Germany.

Maersk will use the e-trucks for local deliveries in places such as its large new warehouse in Duisburg which will be opened this summer and in the area Bremen/Bremerhaven, one of Maersk’s main gateway ports in Germany. A deployment of e-trucks for shunting containers within the warehouse areas is also considered to eliminate even smaller sources of GHG emissions along the transport chain.

Besides the step in Germany, Maersk ordered 110 Volvo VNR electric trucks for North America a year ago, increasing its total commitment in the US to 126 Volvo trucks plus 300 e-trucks by its partner Einride.

More e-truck initiatives by Maersk are ongoing in other countries, besides low GHG emission rail solutions based on renewable energy as available in Germany, or based on climate-neutral bio-fuels as just announced in Spain.