BMW showing H2R Record Car and new iX5 Hydrogen at Goodwood

20 June 2023

BMW will showcase its BMW H2R Record Car alongside the new BMW iX5 Hydrogen at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 in the UK in addition to the latest models from its range, including the all-electric drive versions of the BMW 5 Series.

P0016826

BMW Record Car H2R

BMW anticipated a future for hydrogen-powered production car with the BMW H2R, which set nine world records back in 2004, using an adapted version of the 6.0-liter 12-cylinder engine taken from the BMW 760i.

BMW iX5 Hydrogen

BMW iX5 Hydrogen

Representing BMW’s latest iteration of hydrogen fuel cell technology is the BMW iX5 Hydrogen which will join the H2R on the hill. Based on the current BMW X5, it was first unveiled as a concept at the IAA show in 2019. After four years of development work, a double-digit vehicle fleet is now being employed internationally for demonstration and trial purposes for various target groups.

The most powerful all-electric BMW model, the BMW i7 M70 xDrive, will also be in attendance. The range-topping model of the new BMW 7 Series line-up accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in 3.7 seconds, making it the fastest all-electric BMW model yet.

Posted on 20 June 2023 in Engines, Fuel Cells, Hydrogen, Market Background | | Comments (0)

