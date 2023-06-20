Constellium and TARMAC Aerosave partner to advance towards full aluminum circularity in commercial aviation

Constellium SE and TARMAC Aerosave, a company dedicated to storage, maintenance and recycling of aicraft and engines (CFM56 & Leap), will explore the development of technologies and processes to recover aluminum from end-of-life aircraft, and reutilize it within the aerospace value chain, while maintaining material properties and performance.

The footprint of aluminum compares very favorably with competing materials used in aircraft production, and recycled aluminum adds to this advantage. Recycled aluminum uses just 5% of the energy required for primary metal production, which results in 95% fewer CO 2 emissions for the aluminum produced for commercial aircraft.

The project will benefit from TARMAC Aerosave’s expertise in end-of-life aircraft dismantling and valorization and Constellium’s know-how in metallurgy, aluminum recycling and alloy design. The goal of this project is to demonstrate that aluminum can reach full circularity in complex aerospace applications.