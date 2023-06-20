Mercedes-Benz has produced more than 1,000 eCitaro electric buses

More than 1,000 units of the Mercedes-Benz eCitaro low-floor electric bus have rolled off the production line in Mannheim in the nearly five years since its start of series production at the end of 2018.





The Mercedes-Benz eCitaro combines the tried and tested platform of the best-selling Mercedes-Benz city bus with new technological solutions and a novel design. In 2018, the eCitaro was initially launched as a solo bus with a battery capacity of up to 243 kWh. From the outset, the new innovative thermal management system reduced the energy needed for heating, ventilation and air conditioning by around 40% compared to the internal combustion engine Citaro, thus laying the foundations to give the eCitaro a practical range.

The next development steps to follow at short intervals had already been outlined at its introduction: solutions for opportunity charging for the eCitaro. With the second-battery generation, the driving range was extended without increasing the weight, opening the way for the successful eCitaro G articulated bus, which was launched onto the market in mid-2020.

Another milestone at the end of 2022 was marked by the introduction of the third generation of high-performance NMC lithium-ion batteries (nickel, manganese and cobalt oxide). They increase the capacity of the battery cells by 50% at the same weight, thus allowing driving ranges of up to 280 kilometers (solo bus).

For even longer routes, the eCitaro fuel cell is ideal for extending the driving range. It made its world premiere at the beginning of June at the Global Public Transport Summit 2023 in Barcelona. In the currently available articulated bus variant, the eCitaro fuel cell can run for around 350 kilometers without recharging, while offering space for up to 128 passengers.

The basis of the eCitaro fuel cell is a battery-electric drive system with NMC 3 high-performance batteries, while the fuel cell with an output of 60 kW serves as a hydrogen-based electricity generator to extend the driving range.

This combination enables particularly economical operation because electricity from the grid is available at a lower price than green hydrogen. Compared to a hydrogen-only vehicle with a small buffer battery, the eCitaro fuel cell is also much better at storing the energy recovered by recuperation when braking fully and profitably in the large batteries.