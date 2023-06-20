Mercedes-Benz has produced more than 1,000 eCitaro electric buses
20 June 2023
More than 1,000 units of the Mercedes-Benz eCitaro low-floor electric bus have rolled off the production line in Mannheim in the nearly five years since its start of series production at the end of 2018.
The Mercedes-Benz eCitaro combines the tried and tested platform of the best-selling Mercedes-Benz city bus with new technological solutions and a novel design. In 2018, the eCitaro was initially launched as a solo bus with a battery capacity of up to 243 kWh. From the outset, the new innovative thermal management system reduced the energy needed for heating, ventilation and air conditioning by around 40% compared to the internal combustion engine Citaro, thus laying the foundations to give the eCitaro a practical range.
The next development steps to follow at short intervals had already been outlined at its introduction: solutions for opportunity charging for the eCitaro. With the second-battery generation, the driving range was extended without increasing the weight, opening the way for the successful eCitaro G articulated bus, which was launched onto the market in mid-2020.
Another milestone at the end of 2022 was marked by the introduction of the third generation of high-performance NMC lithium-ion batteries (nickel, manganese and cobalt oxide). They increase the capacity of the battery cells by 50% at the same weight, thus allowing driving ranges of up to 280 kilometers (solo bus).
For even longer routes, the eCitaro fuel cell is ideal for extending the driving range. It made its world premiere at the beginning of June at the Global Public Transport Summit 2023 in Barcelona. In the currently available articulated bus variant, the eCitaro fuel cell can run for around 350 kilometers without recharging, while offering space for up to 128 passengers.
The basis of the eCitaro fuel cell is a battery-electric drive system with NMC 3 high-performance batteries, while the fuel cell with an output of 60 kW serves as a hydrogen-based electricity generator to extend the driving range.
This combination enables particularly economical operation because electricity from the grid is available at a lower price than green hydrogen. Compared to a hydrogen-only vehicle with a small buffer battery, the eCitaro fuel cell is also much better at storing the energy recovered by recuperation when braking fully and profitably in the large batteries.
I think that is the sweet spot.
Use fuel cells where they can do a job more effectively than an ever larger battery.
Not mentioned is that the fuel cell range extender option would also give far superior cold weather performamce, as the fuel cell can keep both the passengers and the battery at optimum temperature.
Posted by: Davemart | 20 June 2023 at 12:33 AM
Hi Davemart,
time will tell. My numbers say a battery for 4 hours operation + 1 hour fast charging should be much cheaper than H2+fuel cells.
Truth is, I still don't know how much potential there is in H2 for lowering prices.
As an example, in Spain we have a company that sells hydrogen stations and they speak of 1 million euros each, plus frequent technical revisions.
I would like to see how much does Tesla ask for a megacharger, but my experience with power electronics says it should be much cheaper and requiere little maintenance.
Posted by: peskanov | 20 June 2023 at 01:29 AM
Hi peskanov:
Perhaps you would share your sourced figures and calculations to show that the battery solution is more economic than H2 including fast charge battery degradation, and the cost of the fast charge station wherever the bus is when it needs a top up.
Hydrogen fuelling only needs to happen at base, and they can run way more than 4 hours
You do not source the figures for the hydrogen stations either - 'a company' is pretty vague!
Nor is there any discussion of how much hydrogen we are talking about - a modern petrol station can easily cost more than a million, as they don't just do it the old fashioned way where most of out network came from of ignoring the pollution and leakage.
Actually, I have higher figures than you for the hydrogen stations, so I am not just trying to be dismissive, just nail down sources.
Here is a discussion of hydrogen costs, 18 months old, so rather out of date:
https://www.e3s-conferences.org/articles/e3sconf/abs/2021/88/e3sconf_ati2021_07010/e3sconf_ati2021_07010.html
The Mercedes solution is only to be used where the range etc are needed, and costs of hydrogen delivered are now coming down on a very fast path, similar to earlier days for batteries.
My view is that the accountants at Mercedes have got their sums right.
Posted by: Davemart | 20 June 2023 at 03:08 AM