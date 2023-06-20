MTU Aero Engines developing 600 kW aviation fuel cell electric powertrain

MTU Aero Engines is developing fuel cell technology for aviation, initially targeting shorter commuter and regional flights. MTU’s Flying Fuel Cell (FFC) converts liquid hydrogen into electricity to power an electric motor driving the propeller.





Among other things, we are forging ahead with the full electrification of the powertrain. We’ve identified converting liquid hydrogen into electricity using a fuel cell as the area with the greatest potential for achieving this. We’re aiming to launch on the market in 2035. —MTU CEO Lars Wagner

With improved efficiency, the Flying Fuel Cell will then be used in short- and medium-haul flights as well starting in 2050, further reducing the climate impact of commercial aviation.

A highly efficient electric motor for the MTU-FFC is being developed by eMoSys GmbH. The Starnberg-based electric motor developer and small-volume manufacturer has been a part of MTU since April.

eMoSys motors are mainly used in the automotive, racing, rail and medical sectors. The e-motor that eMoSys and MTU are currently developing for the FFC will be the first aviation application of eMoSys, and it will also set new standards.

With a diameter of only 300 millimeters and weighing just 40 kilograms, the motor is designed for a continuous output of 600 kW and achieves a performance density of 15 kilowatts per kilogram.

Those are outstanding motor values, and their integration and interaction with the Flying Fuel Cell have been fully taken into consideration. With more than 96% the motor has extraordinarily high efficiency at continous take off power and produces relatively low thermal loads. —Barnaby Law, Chief Engineer Flying Fuel Cell at MTU

The fluid-cooled motor can work at up to 85° C, and it will also have multi-stack compatibility.

Work to develop the FFC technology is proceeding in cooperation with the German Aerospace Center (DLR). MTU is developing the entire hydrogen-powered fuel cell powertrain, including the liquid hydrogen fuel system and controls, said Law.

A Do228, owned by DLR, is being used as a technology platform and flight demonstrator. The goal is to replace one of the two conventional gas turbine propulsion systems with a 600 kW electric powertrain with energy supplied by a hydrogen-powered fuel cell made by MTU and test the new configuration. The partners aim to launch the flying lab in the middle of this decade. Extensive ground tests and advance testing will take place before then.

At the same time that this work is under way, MTU is also cooperating with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and working on approval requirements.