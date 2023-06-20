Opel to offer battery-electric variant of every model in 2024

Opel announced that the successor to the Opel Crossland B-SUV will also be offered with all-electric drive in 2024. This means that every model in the product portfolio of the brand will be available as a battery-electric variant as early as next year.

The wide range of battery-electric Opel models today already extends from the Rocks Electric quadricycle, the Combo-e Life and the Zafira-e Life to the all-electric variants of the Corsa and the Mokka. These vehicles have just been joined by the new Astra Electric, which is available to order now, and will be followed next year by the all-electric successor to the Grandland compact SUV.

Battery-electric versions of the entire commercial vehicle portfolio comprising Rocks Electric Kargo, Combo-e, Vivaro-e and Movano-e are already available today too.

The portfolio of Opel electrified vehicles also features locally emissions-free alternatives to pure battery-electric drive. These currently include the dynamic top models of the new Opel sub-brand GSe—the Astra GSe, the Astra Sports Tourer GSe and the Grandland GSe (fuel consumption according to WLTP1: 1.2-1.1 l/100 km, CO 2 emissions 28-25 g/km; combined, weighted).

Short for “Grand Sport electric”, the GSe models offer a dynamic driving experience with the Grandland GSe delivering a system power output of up to 221 kW/300 hp and maximum torque of up to 520 N·m. In corners, the GSe cars stick to the road and remain stable thanks to special springs and dampers with KONI FSD (Frequency Selective Damping) technology.

Opel is also continuing development of hydrogen fuel cell transporters. The Vivaro-e HYDROGEN is already on the road and a large fuel cell transporter is scheduled to follow in 2024.

48V hybrids will join the electrified line-up in the future, starting soon with the recently announced new Opel Corsa. The 74 kW/100 hp and 100 kW/136 hp engines will come with a new dual-clutch automatic transmission. The new Corsa will thus offer customers a choice of drives, from purely battery-electric to hybrid to highly efficient combustion engines, which is unrivalled in this segment.

Opel will offer 15 electrified models by the end of this year alone. The brand is committed to a fully electric product portfolio in Europe by 2028.