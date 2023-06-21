MTU Aero Engines and MT Aerospace develop fuel system for liquid hydrogen

MTU Aero Engines and aerospace company MT Aerospace are jointly developing a complete liquid hydrogen fuel system for commercial aviation. The partners announced the project today at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget. The first application will be MTU’s Flying Fuel Cell. (Earlier post.)

The two companies began jointly developing the LH2 fuel system for commercial aviation applications about three years ago. The system consists of tanks, sensors, heat exchangers, valves, safety and control systems. The first system will be tested at MT Aerospace in Augsburg by the end of the year.

The experts at the aerospace company are responsible for the cryogenic hydrogen storage and supply system, additively manufactured heat exchangers, sensors and system integration.

The safety system, control system and valve technology are all part of MTU’s work package, as well as the overall systems leadership. All of the work is done in close collaboration with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in order to fulfill the certification and safety-related requirements.

Starting in 2035, the MTU fuel cell will be used on shorter routes in the shuttle and regional aviation sector. As its efficiency improves, it will then also fly short and medium-haul routes and further reduce the climate impact of commercial aviation.