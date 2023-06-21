Rivian to adopt Tesla NACS starting in 2025; access to Supercharger Network with adapter in 2024

Rivian Automotive signed an agreement with Tesla to provide Rivian drivers access to Tesla’s Supercharger network across the United States and Canada. Central to its mission to electrify and decarbonize transportation, Rivian will also continue to expand its own Rivian Adventure Network.

An adapter will be available to enable Rivian’s R1T and R1S to charge on the Supercharger network as early as spring 2024. Rivian will incorporate North American Charging Standard (NACS) charge ports as standard in future R1 vehicles starting in 2025, as well as in its upcoming R2 platform.

Ford and GM each recently signed similar agreements with Tesla.

Rivian said that by enabling drivers to charge their vehicles at a greater number of locations, this collaboration and others like it are important to help accelerate EV adoption.