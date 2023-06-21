Volvo boosts range of medium-duty electric trucks to up to 450 km with new batteries

Volvo Trucks is now introducing new, more powerful batteries for its medium-duty electric truck range (the Volvo FL and Volvo FE Electric). The new batteries offer 42% extra energy capacity and can as a result deliver up to 450 km (280 miles) total range from one charge.

This means that the trucks can handle most types of routes and assignments in urban areas, as well as providing power for equipment for energy-consuming assignments like refuse handling or city construction. The extra energy can also be used for city driving tasks in long shifts without requiring a recharge. As a result of the improved batteries, the Volvo FL Electric now has a range of up to 450 km, while Volvo FE Electric has a range of up to 275 km.

The higher capacity means that fewer batteries are needed for the same power available today. If customers’ assignments require shorter ranges, they can therefore increase their payload by using fewer batteries, with a payload increase of 500kg for every battery not carried.

By replacing a Volvo FL or Volvo FE diesel truck with an electric version using green electricity on a typical route, approximately 30 tons of CO 2 could be saved every year.

The updated Volvo FL and FE Electric are available to order now, for delivery in the autumn of 2023.

Since Volvo Trucks started producing fully electric trucks in 2019, the company has sold nearly 5,000 electric trucks in 40 countries around the world. The company’s target is that half of its global total truck sales will be electric by 2030.

Volvo FL Electric Volvo FE Electric Driveline up to 180 kW up to 225 kW Drive unit 1 electric motor 2 electric motors Battery 280-565 kWh, 3-6 packs 280-375 kWh, 3-4 packs Range Up to 450 km (distribution) without electro-mechanical PTO, 6 batteries Up to 280 km (distribution) without electro-mechanical PTO, 3 batteries Up to 275 km (distribution) without electro-mechanical PTO, 4 batteries Up to 200 km (refuse handling) with electro-mechanical PTO, 4 batteries

Total weight of Volvo FE Electric is 27 tonnes and Volvo FL Electric 16.7 tonnes.