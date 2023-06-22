Elcora delivers first 500-tonne 37%+ manganese order

Elcora Advanced Materials has successfully delivered its first order for 500 metric tons of 37% + high-quality manganese from Morocco. (Earlier post.) In March, Elcora began operations on the 16 km² manganese mining concession in Morocco for which it had acquired exclusive rights earlier.

Already extracted Manganese (Mn) piles on site contain about 5,500 metric tonnes of manganese ore ranging from 27% to 33% Mn. (Earlier post.) Elcora estimated that about 4,000 tonnes of 37% Mn ore can be obtained from the piles.

(Manganese ores with a concentration of 37% or higher are generally considered desirable for commercial sale due to their suitability for industrial applications and the cost-effectiveness of extraction and processing. Lower-grade manganese ores typically require extensive processing and beneficiation to increase their manganese content, which involves crushing, washing, and various other techniques to remove impurities and increase the concentration of manganese.)

The delivery of this first order marks a significant milestone, the company said. Elcora’s advanced materials are used in a variety of applications, including battery technology, aerospace, automotive, and construction. With the addition of manganese to its product line, Elcora is now well-positioned to meet the growing demand for advanced materials in these and other industries.

Elcora was founded in 2011 and has been structured to become a vertically integrated battery material company. Elcora can process, refine, and produce battery-related minerals and metals.

Earlier in June, Elcora announced completion of the first phase of vanadinite comminution testing. The purpose of these tests was to characterize the mineral suite found within the deposit economic rocks and determine the liberation sizes to direct later comminution studies.

Two samples were tested. Both were composed of porous rocks and loose material. Three investigative tools were undertaken to determine these values: optical and electron microscopy and whole rock assay using ICP. The loose materials, composing approximately 12.5% of the sample.

The economic mineral contained within the sample are the vanadium/lead/chloride vanadinite. Primary gangue minerals are silica, and calcite/dolomite. The ICP information indicates a vanadinite content of 66% of the entire sample whereas the microscopy indicates 62.9% (including the loose materials). ICP indicates minimal volumes of other minerals, other than silica or silicates, with some mica, that occur in cemented zones between the vanadinite crystals. Inclusions within the vanadinite were identified as silica.

Approximately 85% of the vanadinite crystals are free of impurities and fractures easily. Most of the contamination occurs within zones cemented with silica and calcite. There are, also, areas of silica inclusions into the vanadinite. The CIP whole rock analysis of the samples tested indicates an 8.9% vanadium grade within the vanadinite and associated cementation zones.