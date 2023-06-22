Ford Performance 1050 kW electric SuperVan 4.2 to run Pikes Peak

Ford Performance is heading to the 101st running of “The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb brought to you by Gran Turismo” with the all-new, improved electric Ford SuperVan 4.2.





Ford Performance and the experts at STARD (Stohl Advanced Research and Development) joined forces once again to create SuperVan 4.2 specifically designed to conquer the mountain and showcase the extreme limits of electric power.

The SuperVan 4.2, refined from the SuperVan 4, has undergone a complete redesign of aerodynamics specifically engineered to cut through the high-altitude air of the Pikes Peak atmosphere while increasing downforce—more than 4,400 pounds at 150 miles per hour. Key features to aero include a lightweight carbon fiber rear spoiler and front splitter, both assisting SuperVan 4.2 to stay planted to the winding roads of the mountain.

The chassis of SuperVan 4.2 also underwent a weight reduction to improve overall balance and provide agility through the twist of the mountain roads.

Refinements have also been made to the powertrain. By reducing the number of STARD UHP 6-phase motors from four to three, and utilizing STARD’s Ultra High Performance Li-Polymer NMC pouch cells, the van achieves an optimal power-to-weight ratio while retaining its all-wheel-drive system with one motor powering the front and two in the rear.

(A 6-phase motor is designed to have six separate windings or phases in the stator. Each phase carries current and generates a magnetic field that interacts with the rotor to produce rotational motion. A 6-phase motor offers higher power density compared to traditional 3-phase motors. With six phases, it can deliver more torque and power for a given size and weight. This makes it suitable for applications where space is limited, but high performance is required.)

With more than 1,050 kW (1,400 horsepower) combined discharge power at its disposal, the SuperVan 4.2 can unleash its full potential while also leveraging the battery’s new 600 kW regeneration performance for optimal energy utilization.

Diving into the chassis, Ford Performance and STARD equipped SuperVan 4.2 with a revised regenerative braking system with carbon ceramic brake discs, magnesium forged wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero race tires, upgraded driveshafts, a perspex windscreen, and a minimalist race interior to remove any weight that is not mandatory to SuperVan 4.2 completing its best possible time on the mountain.

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is set to take place on Sunday, 25 June.