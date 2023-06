Panasonic and Mazda entering discussions on medium- to long-term partnership for automotive cylindrical Li-ion batteries

Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. and Mazda Motor Corporation agreed to enter into discussions on establishing a medium- to long-term partnership to meet demand for battery EVs and automotive batteries in a rapidly expanding market.

Panasonic Energy and Mazda will commence concrete discussions with a view toward Panasonic Energy supplying Mazda with automotive cylindrical lithium-ion batteries manufactured at Panasonic Energy's plants in Japan and North America, and Mazda installing batteries procured from Panasonic Energy in battery EVs scheduled to be launched in the latter half of the 2020 decade.





Automotive cylindrical lithium-ion batteries manufactured by Panasonic Energy: 1865, 2170, 4680.

The Panasonic Group and Mazda have built a good relationship over many years. Mazda had installed Panasonic batteries in its Demio EV, which the company had leased in Japan since 2012.