GHSA projects that drivers killed more than 7500 pedestrians in 2022; most since 1981

Drivers struck and killed at least 7,508 people walking in the United States in 2022—the most pedestrian deaths since 1981—according to a new report released today by the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA). The report also includes an analysis of 2021 data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that finds that pedestrian fatalities have increased 77% since 2010, compared to 25% for all other traffic-related deaths.

Earlier this year, GHSA released a preview of state and national pedestrian traffic deaths for the first six months of 2022, based on preliminary data reported by the State Highway Safety Offices (SHSOs) in 49 states and the District of Columbia (DC). (Earlier post.)

The report warned that not only has the number of pedestrian deaths continued to rise over the past decade, but an uptick in dangerous driving behaviors that started in 2020 hasn’t abated, further endangering people on foot.

This new, comprehensive report, Pedestrian Traffic Fatalities by State: 2022 Preliminary Data, provides a detailed look at projected pedestrian deaths for the full year using additional preliminary data provided by the SHSOs. The data analysis was conducted by Elizabeth Petraglia, Ph.D., with the research firm Westat.





The new report found that the projected 7,508 pedestrian deaths in 2022 was a 1% increase from the year before. Forty-nine states and D.C. provided pedestrian fatality data for the report; due to a technical issue, Oklahoma did not provide data. Considering that the state averaged 92 pedestrian deaths in recent years, the actual total number of US pedestrian fatalities last year could be as high as 7,600.

Nationwide, there were 2.37 pedestrian deaths per billion vehicle miles traveled (VMT) in 2022, continuing a troubling trend of elevated rates that coincided with the start of the pandemic.

The GHSA report explains how the comprehensive Safe System approach can improve pedestrian safety and gives numerous examples of how SHSOs and their partners are incorporating Safe System principles into their pedestrian safety work. Some of the proven and promising approaches include designing and building safer roadways, engaging with people experiencing homelessness, focusing traffic enforcement on dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding and driving impaired or distracted, and educating novice drivers about their responsibility to look out for and yield to pedestrians and other road users.

Pedestrian Safety Trends, 2010-2021. The GHSA report also examines 2021 data from NHTSA’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) to provide insights on trends regarding when, where and how drivers strike and kill people on foot. Findings include: