Hyundai Motor’s IONIQ 5 N enters final phase of racetrack capability testing at Nürburgring

Hyundai Motor Company is testing the performance capabilities of its IONIQ 5 N—N brand’s first high-performance, all-electric model—at the Nürburgring racing circuit in Germany in preparation for the vehicle’s world premiere in July.





For IONIQ 5 N, Hyundai Motor has fused its Electrified-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) with N’s motorsport-bred technologies and expertise to maximize the EV’s high performance capabilities and ensure it meets N’s three pillars of N performance: Corner Rascal, Racetrack Capability and Everyday Sportscar.

To achieve this, Hyundai Motor combined the strengths of Namyang R&D Center located in South Korea and its European Test Center at the Nürburgring, which is an extension of Hyundai’s European R&D center in Rüsselsheim, Germany, where the brand’s European design and engineering teams have been based since 2003.

By having a full-time presence at the track, Hyundai’s N team of engineers are able to evaluate and develop the durability and driving dynamics of its vehicles more effectively and more often.

IONIQ 5 N just completed its 10,000 km durability test on the Nordschleife, which is an important milestone that proves the vehicle’s high endurance and racetrack capability. And yet, we just began our second 10,000 km test to push IONIQ 5 N's limits. —Till Wartenberg, Vice President and Head of N Brand & Motorsport at Hyundai Motor Company

Hyundai N brand has long used the Nürburgring Nordschleife (North Loop) track to validate motorsport-bred technologies on N brand vehicles and IONIQ 5 N is no exception despite the technical challenges unique for EVs. Extracting maximum performance from an EV requires strict discipline on heat management compared to cars with internal combustion engines (ICE) and that requires advanced software implementation. This means each hardware upgrade is further reinforced by advanced software-based performance enhancements.

IONIQ 5 N’s heat management through cooling is given particular care as EVs are more challenging to cool than their ICE predecessors. An enlarged cooling area with N-specific efficient radiator packaging, enhanced motor oil cooler and battery chiller complete the hardware enhancements similar to ICE vehicles. These hardware cooling techniques are further reinforced by new heat management solutions, such as N Battery Preconditioning and N Race.

N Battery Preconditioning pre-sets the temperature of the battery cells to their most power efficient temperature. The battery preconditioning function is split into two modes: ‘Drag’ mode and ‘Track’ mode to accompany different performance driving scenarios. In ‘Drag’ mode, the optimum temperature is set for immediate use of maximum power, while in ‘Track’ mode, the lowest possible battery temperature is optimized for increased number of laps.

N Race gives drivers more direct control on the car’s energy usage, prioritizing ‘Sprint’ or ‘Endurance’ driving. ‘Sprint’ is the default state of IONIQ 5 N prioritizing full power on demand for the driver. ‘Endurance’ is a setting that maximizes IONIQ 5 N’s range on the racetrack. This is achieved by limiting sudden power spikes that slows temperature build-up and increases endurance.

N Battery Preconditioning and N Race are a direct result of N brand’s motorsport-derived approach. This helps drivers to strategize energy consumption in order to maximize performance or longevity. While this type of setting change would normally require a team of mechanics and equipment, IONIQ 5 N offers it at the convenience of a few button presses.

Regenerative braking. Regenerative braking from the motors provide primary braking force with hydraulic brakes providing additional braking force if necessary. Hyundai N engineers designed this regenerative braking system especially for IONIQ 5 N, offering up to a maximum of 0.6 G decelerative force through regenerative braking alone. Regenerative braking remains engaged even under ABS activation with a maximum of 0.2 G decelerative force.

IONIQ 5 N’s hydraulic brakes are enhanced with larger 400-mm diameter discs, featuring new lightweight material and optimized airflow for cooling. They reduced dependency on disc brakes increases the longevity compared to ICE vehicles. The seamless blending between the regenerative and hydraulic brakes creates an imperceptible transition to the driver.

IONIQ 5 N will debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, marking Hyundai N’s first participation at this iconic event. A dedicated Hyundai N stand will host IONIQ 5 N’s world premiere announcement on 13 July as well as other activities designed to engage the public. In addition, multiple N vehicles, including the hydrogen-powered N Vision 74 will participate on the iconic hill climb.