Mazda begins mass production of MX-30 e-SKYACTIV R-EV PHEV with rotary engine genset

Mazda Motor has started mass production of the European model of the MAZDA MX-30 e-SKYACTIV R-EV at Ujina Plant No. 1 in Hiroshima City. (Earlier post.) This marks the use of Mazda’s first mass-production rotary engine vehicle in 11 years since the Mazda RX-8 was discontinued in June 2012. Mazda has cumulatively produced over 1.99 million rotary engine vehicles.

The MX-30 e-SKYACTIVE R-EV is a plug-in hybrid model offering an 85km battery electric driving range, with the rotary engine genset delivering additional power to extend the driving distance. The entire driving range is motor-powered.





e-SKYACTIV R-EV rotor

The newly developed 830 cm3 rotary engine is packaged alongside the generator and a 125 kW (170 PS) motor in the engine bay. The single-rotor engine delivers a maximum output of 55 kW (74 PS) at 4,700 rpm, and is more compact than a reciprocating engine with similar output.





e-SKYACTIV R-EV electric drive unit

Introduced in 2020, the MX-30 is Mazda’s first mass-production battery electric vehicle, adding both a mild hybrid model and new plug-in hybrid model to Mazda’s product lineup.

Environmentally-conscious materials were intentionally adopted in the design process, applying cork and fabrics made from recycled materials in ways that bring out their natural appeal and create a comfortable interior. Mazda keeps striving to reduce its environmental footprint throughout the production process.