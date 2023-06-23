Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Hyundai Motor’s IONIQ 5 N enters final phase of racetrack capability testing at Nürburgring

Mazda begins mass production of MX-30 e-SKYACTIV R-EV PHEV with rotary engine genset

23 June 2023

Mazda Motor has started mass production of the European model of the MAZDA MX-30 e-SKYACTIV R-EV at Ujina Plant No. 1 in Hiroshima City. (Earlier post.) This marks the use of Mazda’s first mass-production rotary engine vehicle in 11 years since the Mazda RX-8 was discontinued in June 2012. Mazda has cumulatively produced over 1.99 million rotary engine vehicles.

The MX-30 e-SKYACTIVE R-EV is a plug-in hybrid model offering an 85km battery electric driving range, with the rotary engine genset delivering additional power to extend the driving distance. The entire driving range is motor-powered.

Mx-30_e-skyactiv_r-ev_rotor_s

e-SKYACTIV R-EV rotor

The newly developed 830 cm3 rotary engine is packaged alongside the generator and a 125 kW (170 PS) motor in the engine bay. The single-rotor engine delivers a maximum output of 55 kW (74 PS) at 4,700 rpm, and is more compact than a reciprocating engine with similar output.

Mx-30_e-skyactiv_r-ev__electric_drive_units_s

e-SKYACTIV R-EV electric drive unit

Introduced in 2020, the MX-30 is Mazda’s first mass-production battery electric vehicle, adding both a mild hybrid model and new plug-in hybrid model to Mazda’s product lineup.

Environmentally-conscious materials were intentionally adopted in the design process, applying cork and fabrics made from recycled materials in ways that bring out their natural appeal and create a comfortable interior. Mazda keeps striving to reduce its environmental footprint throughout the production process.

Posted on 23 June 2023 in Engines, Hybrids, Market Background, Plug-ins | | Comments (2)

Comments

Albert E Short

This is the first pure serial PHEV (the ICE never directly drives the wheels) that I have seen mass produced. My one complaint about my Clarity is that the sound of the generator recharging the battery is harsh, but I presume this rotary Mazda goes hmmmmmmmm. https://youtu.be/oHzeGEHWMjo

Posted by: Albert E Short | 23 June 2023 at 07:29 AM

mahonj

It seems like a PHEV version of Nissan e-power (with a rotary engine).
I wonder why Nissan don't make a PHEV version - I am sure they have simulated it and have a good reason....
(Or maybe that's what they want us to think .....)
+ I wonder how efficient that rotary engine is.
Anyone know?

Posted by: mahonj | 23 June 2023 at 10:06 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)