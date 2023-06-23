Mazda begins mass production of MX-30 e-SKYACTIV R-EV PHEV with rotary engine genset
23 June 2023
Mazda Motor has started mass production of the European model of the MAZDA MX-30 e-SKYACTIV R-EV at Ujina Plant No. 1 in Hiroshima City. (Earlier post.) This marks the use of Mazda’s first mass-production rotary engine vehicle in 11 years since the Mazda RX-8 was discontinued in June 2012. Mazda has cumulatively produced over 1.99 million rotary engine vehicles.
The MX-30 e-SKYACTIVE R-EV is a plug-in hybrid model offering an 85km battery electric driving range, with the rotary engine genset delivering additional power to extend the driving distance. The entire driving range is motor-powered.
e-SKYACTIV R-EV rotor
The newly developed 830 cm3 rotary engine is packaged alongside the generator and a 125 kW (170 PS) motor in the engine bay. The single-rotor engine delivers a maximum output of 55 kW (74 PS) at 4,700 rpm, and is more compact than a reciprocating engine with similar output.
e-SKYACTIV R-EV electric drive unit
Introduced in 2020, the MX-30 is Mazda’s first mass-production battery electric vehicle, adding both a mild hybrid model and new plug-in hybrid model to Mazda’s product lineup.
Environmentally-conscious materials were intentionally adopted in the design process, applying cork and fabrics made from recycled materials in ways that bring out their natural appeal and create a comfortable interior. Mazda keeps striving to reduce its environmental footprint throughout the production process.
This is the first pure serial PHEV (the ICE never directly drives the wheels) that I have seen mass produced. My one complaint about my Clarity is that the sound of the generator recharging the battery is harsh, but I presume this rotary Mazda goes hmmmmmmmm. https://youtu.be/oHzeGEHWMjo
Posted by: Albert E Short | 23 June 2023 at 07:29 AM
It seems like a PHEV version of Nissan e-power (with a rotary engine).
I wonder why Nissan don't make a PHEV version - I am sure they have simulated it and have a good reason....
(Or maybe that's what they want us to think .....)
+ I wonder how efficient that rotary engine is.
Anyone know?
Posted by: mahonj | 23 June 2023 at 10:06 AM