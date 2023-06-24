Porsche and Frauscher developing electric sports boat; PPE drive technology

Porsche and the Frauscher Shipyard in Austria are developing an electric yacht—the Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air—that is intended to set standards on the water with its typical Porsche E-Performance.

Frauscher also currently offers a range of electric boats in addition to its conventionally powered offerings.

The Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air is based on the Frauscher 858 Fantom Air daycruiser, the 8.67-meter long and 2.49-meter wide hull of which it is taking over practically unchanged. Porsche has optimized and further developed its drive technology designed for road vehicles for use on the water.





This enables the use of the automotive drive technology of the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) on which the future all-electric Macan will be based as the first Porsche model.





The current Frauscher 858 Fantom Air.

The technology includes a lithium-ion high-voltage battery with a total capacity of around 100 kWh, a permanently excited synchronous electric motor (PSM) of the latest generation, and the related power electronics. With the 800-volt technology from Porsche, the electric boat can be charged at DC fast-charging stations. AC charging is also possible.

With the all-electric Macan we want to provide the sportiest model in its segment. This is our stated development goal. And we have carried over this ambition in every detail to the boat. The eFantom offers the E-Performance typical of Porsche with excellent driving properties. That the powerful electric motors of the latest generation and the state-of-the-art battery and charge management also work so well on the water is testament to the excellence of our modular Premium Platform Electric. —Jörg Kerner, Vice President Product Line Macan

Porsche is currently investigating further applications for its powertrain in other boat sizes.

The Studio F.A. Porsche is responsible for the design of the helmstand, within which context it is also creating the steering wheel and the main console with throttle and integrated displays.

Just like the Frauscher 858 Fantom Air with a conventional drivetrain, the electric version can accommodate up to nine passengers. The swimming platform at the rear leads to a generous lounge area with two comfortable sun pads. A central aisle connects the back end of the yacht with the free-standing helm and the cockpit. Two more upholstered benches in the front end are equally inviting for relaxation. Also on board are two bimini tops for shade, an electric anchor winch with a stainless steel anchor, a premium sound system and a refrigerator. Porsche plays a significant role in the design of the seats and upholstery, aiming to provide particularly high-performance, luxurious features.

Anticipated from 2024, the Frauscher x Porsche electric yacht can be taken out on local, emission-free and practically silent trips through harbors and bays, and for more sustainable boating pleasure on inland waters or open lakes. The yacht is also suitable for rough water and thus for the sea.

The initial plan is for an exclusive first edition of 25 units, which can be pre-ordered from Frauscher and are to be delivered to the first customers from 2024. The yacht will be built in the Frauscher Shipyard in Ohlsdorf, Austria. Frauscher is also handing all the sales logistics and the after sales management.