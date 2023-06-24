MOL and Chevron to partner on lowering carbon intensity of marine industry; tankers first

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
24 June 2023

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and Chevron Singapore signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a strategic alliance aimed at lowering the carbon intensity of the marine energy industry.

As part of this agreement, the companies will conduct joint research on next-generation fuels in various regions around the world and jointly study safety measures and legislation for lower-carbon efforts in the marine energy industry. They will seek to collaborate on a variety of potential business opportunities that lead to a lower-carbon future.

MOL is honored to have the opportunity to jointly study GHG emission reductions through this MoU with Chevron. First, we will study and implement all possible means, including the use of next-generation fuels and the introduction of new decarbonization technologies such as wind power and electricity, in tankers that have been chartered for a long period of time. We would then like to expand these efforts to other parts of our business.

—MOL Senior Managing Executive Officer Nobuo Shiotsu

MOL has positioned its environmental strategy as one of the key strategies in its “BLUE ACTION 2035” management plan, and has set the goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 in the “MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.2.”

Posted on 24 June 2023 in Fuels, Market Background, Ports and Marine

