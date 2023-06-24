Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Sasol and Topsoe to form JV to accelerate global SAF production
MOL and Chevron to partner on lowering carbon intensity of marine industry; tankers first

Sasol and Topsoe to form JV to accelerate global SAF production

24 June 2023

Sasol, the global chemicals and energy company, and Topsoe, a global leader in carbon emission reduction technologies, signed an agreement to establish a 50/50 joint venture (subject to approval by relevant authorities), solidifying their commitment to produce sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and contribute to global efforts in combating climate change (earlier post).

The aviation sector alone contributes 2-3% of global carbon emissions. Sustainable aviation fuels decarbonizing air transport are called for globally by industry and regulators.

The purpose of the Sasol Topsoe JV is to develop, build, own, and operate sustainable aviation fuel plants, and market sustainable aviation fuels derived primarily from non-fossil feedstock, utilizing green hydrogen, sustainable sources of CO2 and/or biomass with a specific focus on Sasol’s Fischer Tropsch and Topsoe’s related technologies. Together, this proven partnership intends to bring future-proof solutions to the market.

