Sasol and Topsoe to form JV to accelerate global SAF production

Sasol, the global chemicals and energy company, and Topsoe, a global leader in carbon emission reduction technologies, signed an agreement to establish a 50/50 joint venture (subject to approval by relevant authorities), solidifying their commitment to produce sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and contribute to global efforts in combating climate change (earlier post).

The aviation sector alone contributes 2-3% of global carbon emissions. Sustainable aviation fuels decarbonizing air transport are called for globally by industry and regulators.