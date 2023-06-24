Yara Clean Ammonia and Bunker Holding to develop the market for ammonia as a shipping fuel

Yara Clean Ammonia (YCA) and Bunker Holding Group signed an MOU establishing the intention to collaborate to accelerate the development of the market for clean ammonia as a shipping fuel. This agreement connects two key elements of the supply chain needed to achieve the use of clean ammonia as a shipping fuel—a global supplier of clean ammonia and the largest bunker supplier today in terms of end users.





This commitment will cover multiple global geographies and focus on serving First Mover initiatives spanning different regions.

Clean ammonia is one of the most effective alternatives for decarbonizing maritime transport. As of 2026, shipping companies are expected to expand the use of this sustainable fuel to reduce CO 2 emissions by up to 100% on a full life cycle basis.

The development and use of sustainable fuels contributes to several of the 2030 Agenda’s Sustainable Development Goals: SDG 7 (Affordable and clean energy), SDG 8 (Decent work and economic growth), SDG 12 (Responsible consumption and production), and SDG 13 (Climate action).

Building on Yara’s leading experience within global ammonia production, logistics and trade, Yara Clean Ammonia works towards capturing growth opportunities in low-emission fuel for shipping and power, carbon-free food pro-duction and ammonia for industrial applications.

Yara Clean Ammonia operates the largest global ammonia network with 15 ships and access to 18 ammonia terminals and multiple ammonia production and consumption sites across the world, through Yara. Revenues and EBITDA for the full year 2022 were US$4.422 billion and US$249 million respectively. Yara Clean Ammonia is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Bunker Holding is a global leader in the purchasing, selling, and supplying of marine fuel and lube oil as well as providing risk management and other vital services for the shipping industry. The company operates in more than 30 countries with 66 offices and more than 1,650 employees.