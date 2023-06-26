Hyundai Motor Group’s connected car services reach 10M global service subscribers

Hyundai Motor Group surpassed 10 million global connected car service subscribers this month. The milestone comes one year and 10 months after reaching 5 million subscribers in August 2021. The Group said that this rapid growth supports the acceleration of the Group’s Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) strategy.

Connected car services utilize wireless networks to enable in-vehicle infotainment systems and smartphone applications that provide customers with convenient access to their vehicles. These services have evolved beyond the basics—such as real-time navigation, voice recognition and remote vehicle control—to include innovative services such as over-the-air (OTA) updates, in-car payments and audio/video streaming. Hyundai Motor, Kia and Genesis currently operate Bluelink, Kia Connect and Genesis Connected services.

The Group introduced the first connected car services in Korea in 2003 and has since expanded the services to the global market. In overseas markets, the services were first launched in the US in June 2011, and have expanded to China, Europe, India and most recently Singapore, providing services to customers in more than 50 countries.





Global subscribers reached 1 million in May 2018, followed by 5 million in August 2021, 8 million in October 2022 and 10 million this month, showing rapid growth. As the global market for the services expand, the number of overseas subscribers is growing faster than in Korea.

With this growth trend, the Group expects to reach 20 million subscribers worldwide, including Korea, by the end of 2026.

In the future, the Group plans to consider expanding its connected car services to markets in Southeast Asia by strengthening partnerships with major global service providers to further develop innovative services that meet those customers’ diverse needs.

In addition, the connected car services are expected to be further enhanced in line with the Group’s transition to SDV systems. Based on a domain-centralized architecture, the Group is integrating vehicle controllers in four domains, including electronics and convenience, driving performance, infotainment and advanced driver assistance system. It is expected to eventually evolve into a centralized architecture for unified control.

The Group is also developing software and related devices from a holistic user experience perspective, in which mobility devices connect with various services to create a new mobility ecosystem, and where rich mobility data and AI technologies understand user intent so that all experiences are naturally connected.