2024 LEAF pricing starts at $28,140 for 149 miles of range

The 2024 Nissan LEAF is on sale now with a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $28,140. (MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice. Destination and handling $1,095.)





Nissan LEAF was recently refreshed for the 2023 model year with an updated exterior design and streamlined model lineup of LEAF S and LEAF SV PLUS, representing the most-requested customer configurations.

LEAF S (MSRP $28,140) features a 40-kWh lithium-ion battery and an EPA-estimated range of up to 149 miles. LEAF SV PLUS (MSRP $36,190) has a 60-kWh battery with up to 212 miles of range.

Every LEAF comes standard with Nissan Safety Shield 360, a suite of six active driver assistance technologies including Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning and Intervention and Intelligent Lane Intervention. LEAF SV PLUS also includes ProPILOT Assist and Intelligent Around View Monitor.

The all-electric LEAF has played a key role in shaping Nissan’s vision for empowering EV mobility for more than a decade.