Electrify America and Lyft in coast-to-coast agreement for discounted charging

Electrify America and Lyft are extending their collaboration to provide drivers on Lyft utilizing electric vehicles with discounted charging at Electrify America stations coast-to-coast.

Under the premium charging agreement, active and eligible drivers on Lyft will receive a tiered discount on Electrify America Pass pricing for DC Fast charging at all Electrify America stations. The charging agreement is a loyalty benefit for Lyft Rewards drivers—the more they drive, the more they save. A DC Fast Charging discount is offered to all active drivers on Lyft using a capable EV, and is available at stations with energy and time-based pricing as follows:

All drivers: a discount of $0.11/kWh for sites that feature energy-based pricing, or, for sites that feature time-based pricing, $0.03/min for 1-90 kW and $0.07/min for 1-350 kW charging, based on the maximum charge their EV can accept.

Gold and Platinum drivers: a discount of $0.14/kWh for sites that feature energy-based pricing, or, for sites that feature time-based pricing, $0.04/min for 1-90 kW and $0.09/min for 1-350 kW charging, based on the maximum charge their EV can accept.

To activate their eligible discount, drivers will need to obtain an enrollment code from Lyft, and establish an Electrify America account to complete the Premium Offer enrollment through the Electrify America mobile app (mobile carrier texting and data rates may apply). In addition, drivers can use the app to locate nearby charging stations, check charger availability, and navigate to the charging stations.

The new agreement is in addition to benefits already enjoyed by drivers with Lyft’s Express Drive rental program.

Electrify America’s fast-charging network currently has more than 800 charging stations comprising more than 3,500 individual chargers open or with construction completed.