Topsoe to lead FrontFuel project for SAF from CO2 and renewable electricity; DKK 26.9M grant

Topsoe will lead the FrontFuel project to develop highly efficient Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production from CO 2 , water, and renewable electricity. Topsoe will receive a 26.9 million DKK (US$4 million) grant from Denmark’s EUDP (Energy Technology Development and Demonstration Program) to fund the project.

The FrontFuel project will use carbon dioxide and renewable energy to produce a synthetic crude, to demonstrate the value chain of SAF, using Topsoe technology.

The FrontFuel project will operate in close collaboration with Sasol, a global chemicals and energy company which specializes in Fischer Tropsch technology essential for SAF production, and Aarhus University, Denmark, where the production plant facility will be located.

Decarbonizing the aviation sector poses some challenges, particularly due to high feedstock costs, scalability and the introduction of new efficient technologies. To achieve a net-zero future in aviation, it is essential that alternative liquid drop-in fuel sources are available at scale.

The FrontFuel project will provide testing of an integrated process applicable for efficient SAF production, enabling faster market penetration and accelerating the green transition.

Using front-end SOEC technology with eREACT—the syngas manufacturing—to feed the Sasol Fischer Tropsch technology for syncrude production, FrontFuel will deliver the best-in-class method to SAF production from CO 2 , water, and renewable electricity.

EUDP (Energy Technology Development and Demonstration Program) supports private companies and universities to develop and demonstrate new energy technologies. Support is given in accordance with EU state aid rules.