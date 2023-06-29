Toyota launches new C-HR with PHEV option

Toyota launched the new C-HR C-segment SUV in Europe with a choice of four electrified powertrains, including 1.8 and 2.0-liter hybrid electric (HEV) versions and a 2.0-liter plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) model. The 2.0-liter HEV variant will additionally be available with the option of intelligent all-wheel drive (AWD-i).





The new models benefit from the latest, fifth-generation Toyota technology which delivers a balance of increased power and low emissions. This has been achieved with a comprehensive redesign of key hybrid system components to reduce size and mass, including a new transaxle and power control unit (PCU) and a more powerful high-voltage battery.

The 1.8-liter Hybrid powertrain, as also featured in the new Corolla family, is focused on eco performance but has significantly more power than the current 1.8-liter hybrid electric Toyota C-HR. The 2.0-liter Hybrid is an even stronger proposition, its higher output contributing to a rewarding hybrid driving experience.

The 2.0-liter Plug-in Hybrid has a dual DNA: it provides all-electric EV driving with a 66 km range and efficient hybrid electric performance for longer trips. The system can take much of the stress out of driving, with true EV capability with a very competitive range, and with Regeneration Boost—a “one pedal”-like driving experience—with three operating levels for easier progress in city traffic.

It will also automatically adjust the drive mode to optimize energy efficiency, recognizing the best opportunities for energy recharging when following a route via the car’s navigation system. Thanks to the introduction of a new geofencing function, the Toyota C-HR PHEV will automatically switch to EV operation when the car enters a low emission zone (LEZ), optimizing battery usage across the entire trip (when using a navigation system and sufficient battery charge is available).

The AWD-i option available on the available on 2.0-liter HEV version gives added traction and stability when pulling away, cornering, or driving on slippery surfaces, supported by an additional compact, high-torque electric motor-generator on the car’s rear axle. This system can operate over a wide range of vehicle speeds and road conditions.

The all-new Toyota C-HR will be available with the Toyota Smart Connect multimedia package, including (according to model grade) an eight or 12.3-inch touchscreen, on-board voice agent and wireless smartphone connection via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. The system will provide EV range information and local charging locations in its POI function. Owners will also be able to use the MyT smartphone app for remote control of vehicle functions, including operating air conditioning system to heat or cool the car before making a journey. The high level of innovation in the all-new Toyota C-HR includes an automatic parking function. An app will also be available to allow fully remote parking, with the driver outside the vehicle, allowing for even more precise maneuvering into limited spaces.

All versions of the all-new Toyota C-HR will benefit from the latest Toyota Safety Sense portfolio of active safety and driver assistance features. Their range and functionality have been extended to provide even greater safeguards against many common accident risks and to reduce the burden on the driver. For added convenience, future system software updates can be delivered over-the-air, with no need for a retailer visit.

The key developments include new Acceleration Suppression that slows any sudden use of the throttle when risk of a collision with a vehicle ahead is detected. Also new, Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) works at low speeds, providing smooth deceleration when the driver comes off the throttle when approaching a slower vehicle ahead, or entering a bend. It also provides Steering Assist, which recognises a bend ahead and adjusts steering force to help the driver make a smooth and stable turn.

Owners will also be able to choose an advanced safety package for their car, including features such as Lane Change Assist with Front Cross Traffic Alert, a Driver Monitor Camera (enhancing performance of the EDSS), an Automatic High-Beam System with camera control to adjust light distribution; and (where local regulations permit) hands-free driving to automatically follow the vehicle ahead in a stop-start traffic jam.

Compared to its predecessor, the new car has double the content of recycled plastics, used in more than 100 different parts. These include a new fabric for the seat upholstery that’s made from recycled PET bottles.

The bumpers are formed from a new resin material that is pre-colored in the mould—an innovation that is expected to save hundreds of tonnes of CO 2 . Further savings have been achieved by adopting a new automated painting process using water-based paints and by using a new animal-free material as an alternative to leather for the steering wheel cover.

Design and technology measures have also been taken to reduce the car’s weight, including new high-strength steels and a new panoramic roof design. The fixed panoramic roof has low-emissive and infra-red-reducing coatings which keep heat inside the cabin in winter and prevents overheating in sunny summer weather. This avoids the need for a conventional sunshade, saving 5 kg in unit weight, improving headroom by 3 cm and reducing the need to use the air conditioning to maintain a comfortable temperature.