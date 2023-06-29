DOE issues Notice of Intent to award $2B to accelerate domestic manufacturing of EVs; retooling and refurbishing

The US Department of Energy (DOE) released a notice of intent (DE-FOA-0003113: Domestic Manufacturing Conversion Grants) to invest $2 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act to accelerate domestic manufacturing of electrified vehicles. These investments are expected to be made available in the coming months.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) combines incentives for consumers and businesses to purchase clean vehicles with programs to expand manufacturing and sourcing of vehicle components and critical minerals in the United States. With $2 billion in funding from the IRA, the Domestic Manufacturing Conversion Grants for electrified vehicles program will provide cost-shared grants for domestic production of efficient hybrid, plug-in electric hybrid, plug-in electric drive, and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles.

DOE anticipates that the funding opportunity announcement will strengthen the domestic manufacturing of light-, medium-, and heavy-duty electrified vehicles and support commercial facilities including those for vehicle assembly, component assembly, and related part manufacturing.

This program will prioritize projects that refurbish or retool manufacturing facilities that have recently ceased operation or are expected to cease operating in the near future, with a goal of preserving existing jobs, including union jobs and wages, and maintaining and improving production plants and work opportunities in communities that have been powering our automotive economy for decades.

DOE anticipates making approximately 9‐15 awards in the form of grants under this FOA. MESC may issue one, multiple, or no awards. Individual awards may vary between $25,000,000 and $500,000,000. The estimated period of performance for each award will be approximately 24‐60 months.