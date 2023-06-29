Stellantis launches Free2move Charge; Home, Business and GO

Stellantis launched Free2move Charge, a 360-degree ecosystem that will deliver charging and energy management to address all electric-vehicle (EV) customer needs. Managed by the new Stellantis Charging & Energy Business Unit, Free2move Charge addresses electric-vehicle customer needs at home, at work and on the go.

As the pace of mainstream EV adoption accelerates, our customers need us to be more than just a mobility provider. We are taking the lead in establishing a dedicated business unit that will support our bold electrification strategy and act as a natural extension of our iconic brands. Free2move Charge is the first product rolling out, exemplifying our purpose of delivering performance, value, sustainability and electrified mobility freedom for all. —Ricardo Stamatti, senior vice president, Stellantis Charging & Energy Business Unit

Making it easy to Always Be Charged (e-ABC Promise), Free2move Charge also makes it smart, understanding users’ needs and optimizing overall energy management to improve efficiency, reliability and access, reducing the total cost of ownership and maximizing environmental benefits.

Working with a Free2move e-Genius team, customers will be able to create a personalized package they can change and adapt at any time during the ownership experience, allowing it to evolve and always be tailored to their needs. e-Genuis support will be available first in Europe.

Free2move Charge is built on three pillars: Home, Business and GO.

Free2move Charge Home delivers private customers support with installation, financing and warranty of home charging and other energy hardware and services. Options can range from AC charging cables and wall boxes today to Vehicle-2-Home, Vehicle-2-Grid, and complete energy management systems with cutting-edge features like touch-free wireless solutions and inductive robot charging under development for future releases.

Free2move Charge Business tackles all hurdles as a one-stop-shop platform with a full suite of charging and energy services: early-on support, estimation of initial and future running costs, right-sizing of charging infrastructure, installation, maintenance and public charging access while on the go.

Free2move Charge GO guarantees seamless access to the largest possible curated network of public charging points through partners in North America and Europe, as well as other regions to be announced soon. In addition to access, payment and 24-7 support, Free2move Charge GO will progressively launch leading features like Plug and Charge, reservations, loyalty programs, subscriptions, prepaid packages, single invoice/billing and even deliver a charge to a requested location when needed.

Free2move Charge will harness the power of the Stellantis Energy Cloud, integrating with vehicle-branded mobile apps and the STLA SmartCockpit platform launching in 2024 to deliver fast, intelligent routes and charging recommendations to customers based on actual usage and needs. Free2move Charge will guide Stellantis customers through an onboarding process to understand their individual needs, allowing for deep personalization and using AI learning to constantly improve its knowledge about the most convenient individual charging experience.

Free2move eSolutions, a Stellantis tech company, will continue to develop and provide charging hardware that supports the Free2move Charge ecosystem, as well as non-captive customers, and work with other industry leaders to bring more EV charging solutions to market.